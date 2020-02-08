-
Race fans blow hair as they are christened by Nitro as they stand and watch the third round of Nitro qualification between a pair of 11,000 HP Top Fuel Dragsters at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona Saturday February 8, 2020 Eliminations are supposed to start on Sunday at 11am. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Jolly drivers Matt Hagan (left) and Jack Beckman will be on the track in the final round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (funny car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each achieved the highest qualification position in their respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Pro-stick driver Jeg Coughlin (near the lane) will meet Erica Enders in the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 8, 2020. Eliminations start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Top fuel driver Justin Ashley has his engine detonated during the final round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 8, 2020. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each achieved the best qualification position in their respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Pro-Stock driver Jeg Coughlin scales his hot rod before the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Substitute girl Alice Bode runs to the start line in a Kobe Bryant jersey and helps her husband, funny car driver Bob Bode, after his burnout in the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway on Saturday in Pomona 8 February 2020. Eliminations are due to start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
The team of top fuel driver Shawn Langdon surrounds his dragster after crossing the start line at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 8, 2020 in the third round of pro-qualifying. Eliminations are due to start at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Doug Kalitta, top fuel driver, will burn out in the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. , The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
A Top Fuel Harley rider walks the track during qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Funny motorist Matt Hagan drives through the switch-off zone after taking first place in qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each achieved the highest qualification position in their respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett sits in her dragster during the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Funny motorists Ron Capps (near the lane) and J.R. Todd will be running the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Top Fuel driver Brittany Force gets the top qualifying in the final round of the pro qualifying session at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 8, 2020. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car ) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each achieved the highest qualification position in their respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett helps lift her dragster off the scales after the last round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. Saturday, February 8, 2020. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each achieved the highest qualification position in their respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Jolly car driver Matt Hagan burns during the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Race fans will watch the third round of pro qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Substitute Alice Bode waves to fans wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey before backing up during the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday February 8, 2020 of her husband. Eliminations are due to start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Pro Stock driver Jeg Coughlin drives through the standstill during the last round of pro qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) each took first place in qualifying in the respective categories. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Funny motorists John Force (near the lane) and Matt Hagan will be in the third round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 8, 2020. Eliminations are expected to start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The excretions for Sunday were postponed to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to the weather. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
POMONA >> Of the four daughters of John Force, three followed him into sports, but now only one is competing. This is the 32-year-old Brittany Force who, along with most of the other members of the Force clan, calls Linda Linda.
And Brittany is likely to make the Force name one of the biggest in drag racing for the foreseeable future, with just a little different spin.
John Force, who turns 71 on May 4, did everything in the Funny Car class. Brittany does it in Top Fuel.
Brittany gets into today’s elimination final at the 60th Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona after racing at the fastest time (3.667 seconds) on Saturday, the second day of pro-qualifying, at a top speed of 334.32 mph is.
She deserved to see her again in the first round as there are only 13 instead of the usual 16 dragsters in the Top Fuel field.
John Fuel Racing team-mate Austin Prock took second place in Top Fuel, followed by Leah Pruett, a native of Redlander, and Shawn Langdon from Mira Loma, who was the first grid position on Friday after the first two qualifying rounds.
The pro-finals start today at 10 a.m., an hour earlier than originally planned, as the NHRA officials hope to get out before the predicted rain.
In Funny Car, Matt Hagan secured first place on the grid in the last pro qualifying session with 3.841 seconds and a speed of 328.86 seconds when the sun went down in the west. He pressed the second seed “Fast Jack” Beckman from Norco, whose time was 3,856.
Robert Hight of the John Force Racing Team, the defending champion of the Winternationals and the defending champion of the national team, finished third, while John Force rose to fifth from 11th after Friday. Alexis DeJoria went from number 9 to number 11.
In Pro Stock, five-time national champion Jeg Coughlin started the day by announcing that this season was his last on the NHRA circuit. Then he went out and secured first place in the division’s qualification.
Brittany Force isn’t Jane Come Lately in drag racing lately. This is her eighth year on the pro route. She was the national top fuel champion in 2017, won this title and won the 2017 NHRA final in Pomona.
She started the 2019 season with a new crew, led by David Grubic and Mac Savage, and finished third overall, both for time (3.623 seconds in Reading, Pennsylvania) and for speed (338.99 Miles per hour in Las Vegas set national records).
And it seems that 2020 could further increase their stature, while drag racing fans also know that “the power will always be with you!”
Brittany giggled when asked about this cliché on Saturday.
“I’ve read and heard this for years,” she said. “The funny thing is that I only saw Star Wars two years ago, so I never knew what people were talking about.”
Regarding the continuation of the family tradition, she said: “Nobody will ever do what my father did. I mean 16 national championships, more than 150 victories. This is not possible.”
John Force ended a 17-year drought last year with a win at the United States national team in Indianapolis. That gave him career victory No. 151.
Hagan has been racing for 13 years. And he’s still learning.
He said of the run that made him number 1 in qualifying: “I was a little angry with myself. I probably steered a bit a lot. You have to let the car hover. I could have put the car in the concrete. ”
But that didn’t happen.
And now there is a possibility that Hagan will face John Force in the third of four rounds of elimination. What if Force gets past Hagan and wins the Funny Car title and daughter Brittany follows the form and wins in Top Fuel?
Now there would be a father-daughter story that would be hard to top.