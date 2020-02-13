The Wi-Fi Alliance announced last month the new Wi-Fi 6E terminology for 802.11ax operation in the 6 GHz band. At CES 2020, Broadcom announced a range of Wi-Fi 6E access point solutions. Broadcom today announced the BCM4389 client’s Wi-Fi 6E chipset. Consumers can expect to see the chipset in the next generation of high-end smartphones. In our coverage of the announcement of the Wi-Fi Alliance at CES, we have already covered the advantages of Wi-Fi 6E in terms of lower latency, higher throughput and the availability of more 160 MHz channels.

The BCM4389 builds on Broadcom’s success with the BCM4375, the currently leading Wi-Fi 6 client chipset for customers in the smartphone market. In addition to the new 6 GHz support with tri-band simultaneous operation and 160 MHz channel support, the BCM4389 offers additional energy efficiency thanks to its 16 nm process technology and architecture improvements.

The BCM4375 is a 28nm chipset with 2×2 2.4 GHz and 2×2 5 GHz support, while the new BCM4389 adds 2×2 6 GHz to the mix. The scan radio takes the additional radio chain into account.

The Bluetooth 5.0 functionality has also been improved by MIMO support. Broadcom claims that the new implementation can reduce pairing time by a factor of 2 and also eliminate interference if a Wi-Fi connection is established at the same time (compared to the BCM4375). The icing on the cake is that MIMO support works with implicit beamforming to ensure that older Bluetooth devices also benefit.

Silicon vendors such as Broadcom and Qualcomm have found that adding 6 GHz support to their existing 802.11ax product lines is relatively easy. Qualcomm has not yet publicly announced Wi-Fi 6E products, although they talked a lot about being ready on their Wi-Fi 6 day last year. Broadcom, however, appears to have taken the lead with public announcements. Thanks to the availability of silicon, device manufacturers should be able to easily use Wi-Fi 6E support for their products once FCC approval is obtained. For consumers, improvements in energy efficiency along with simultaneous tri-band operation should be very welcome news.