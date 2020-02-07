Advertisement

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) SmackDown Live presenter Corey Graves recently revealed another side of Brock Lesnar that would melt the hearts of the WWE Universe.

Although it is known that the beast likes to keep its distance from the others, Graves’ anecdote will change that perception for many.

When the status of the recent WWE RAW episode was in doubt due to a snowstorm in the Salt Lake City region, Graves remembered a sweet gesture from Brock Lesnar when RAW was postponed in 2015. He recalled that WWE had started broadcasting the Royal Rumble competition that had taken place the night before and they had a series of backstage interviews with many WWE superstars as backup. Graves added that Brock Lesnar paid a lot of money to keep the bar open for WWE Talent.

It was also on that day when Graves Brock met Lesnar in person and admitted that he was a little nervous when he came face to face with him in a meeting room. “I noticed that night because it was the first time that I came across Brock Lesnar in person. I was in a conference room next to him, and there was an uncomfortable silence. None of us knew each other or what we should make of each other, except the fact that I was so terrified of him as I had been on television for years. “

“So what a reasonable person did in that situation: I complimented ‘The Beast’ with his jacket, which surprisingly led to a nice little exchange. A conversation with Brock Lesnar, who at that specific moment, did not decide to tear me Lucky led, Lucky me, “Graves was quoted by Wrestling Inc.

Graves told the sequences of that day and added: “RAW took place this week in Salt Lake City, UT, in the midst of a hellish snowstorm, and luckily for all of us, RAW was not canceled. But it reminds me of the time that it was once It was 2015. RAW was to take place in Hartford, CT, and a state of emergency was declared, so the live event was canceled, and it was not allowed to happen, but RAW went up that night anyway. to be in the TV studio and see the whole worker bees working and to see what great opportunities the TV studio and the team could offer.

“There were a few SUVs loaded from Hartford. It brought some RAW talent from Monday night to the TV studio where the crew stayed together for three hours for really surprisingly entertaining programming given the circumstances,” he said.

“The show was very interesting. They re-aired (and aired) the Royal Rumble match the night before a couple of backstage interviews with Roman, Brock and many others, and reportedly WWE champion has a significant amount paid to keep the bar wide open for everyone and to ensure that they make the best of a worthless situation, “Graves added.

