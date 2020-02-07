Advertisement

TORONTO –

If you’ve been dumped by the person you thought you’d spend Valentine’s Day with, the San Francisco Zoo has a way to calm your broken heart.

“Cry Me a Cockroach” is the name of the tingling event at the San Francisco Zoo, which offers the recent single and people with unrequited love a way to celebrate the day.

For US $ 5 anyone can buy and name a cockroach, which is then fed as a snack to one of the zoo animals, making wasted love a tasty treat.

Advertisement

Birds and reptiles are offered cockroaches, the zoo said in a press release.

If you want to spend a little more money and not get sentimental about cute, fluffy rodents, you can pay $ 25 to name a rat that becomes food for a reptile.

The feeding frenzy will take place at the zoo on February 14, but it will also be streamed live on the Facebook page of the zoo, for those unable to reach the zoo itself.

It is far from the first time that a zoo has offered the chance to name a cockroach after an ex.

The El Paso Zoo in Texas offered to feed cockroaches with name to their meerkat population in 2019. The concept was so popular that it will be back for the second time this year.

The “Stop stopping me!” -Action from El Paso runs a few extra days, with nutrition taking place from 14 to 16 February. Registering a name at El Paso Zoo costs nothing, but enthusiasts are encouraged to donate.

According to their website, the director of the zoo, Joe Montisano, will also eat a cockroach for every US $ 1,000 collected. From Friday afternoon he was a maximum of four roaches.

Saddened by all cockroach hate? One zoo has chosen romance over revenge for a cockroach-like Valentine’s Day. The Bronx Zoo has a program where you can pay to name a sizzling cockroach from Madagascar as a celebration of the endurance of your love, because, as the zoo says on their website, “cockroaches are forever.”

The promotion of the San Francisco Zoo closes on February 13, so if you want to buy a bug from them, you have to be fast.

Advertisement