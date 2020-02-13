The return of Brooklyn Nine-Nine to NBC last Thursday was not a moment too soon. The police-themed sitcom, now in its seventh season, is one of the most reliable smile generators on television. Even if the series doesn’t feel as fresh as it used to be, it’s never more than a pleasure to spend time with this show. What it offers are the simple, uncomplicated pleasures that TV once offered in spades, but gradually withdrew as the medium tended to more ambitious programming.

Many of the most satisfying TV programs deliver the entertainment equivalent of good food, but sometimes viewers really want a well-made hamburger. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a great hamburger.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a well-made copy of one of the most sustainable formats of TV: the workplace sitcom, a genre that covers everything from the Mary Tyler Moore show to taxi to the office. With series like this, the trick is to fill the office – or, in this case, the terrain – with characters that generate enough conflicts to keep the story interesting without ever breaking the idea of ​​looking at a found family. The central tension of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is built around the clashing styles of Andy Samberg’s Detective Jake Peralta and From Andre Braugher currently ex-captain Raymond Holt. (Although in the great tradition of shows like this, he will certainly be back to the status quo in no time.) Over time, the rest of the characters have become strong enough to carry episodes on their own, just like with all great sitcoms.

Nothing about Brooklyn Nine-Nine wants to reinvent the wheel – and that’s exactly why it works so well. Jake spent several seasons navigating a want-she-not-she-romance with Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) that led to a marriage; their colleagues are well-known types, from Peralta’s more feminine sidekick to bumbling supportive characters made to smile quickly. The most radical deviations from the precedent sitcom show come when lampons vibrate from classic police shows and action movies – the kind of movies that follow angry cases and a detective who doesn’t go through the book but damn it, he gets results.

But there is still nothing special about it all – which sets Brooklyn Nine-Nine apart from many of today’s most acclaimed and beloved series. Of course the show shuns a traditional laughing song for the more cinematic format of one camera – but that has become the norm for TV comedy this millennium. It has episodes that deal with social issues – such as racial profiling and appearing strange to friends and family – but sitcoms do that even longer, since at least All in the Family. It has half hour breaking formats, such as “The Box” of season five, which spends 22 minutes on one interrogation. But that too is the kind of structural experiment that most long-running shows ultimately try out.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is mainly concerned with the basics: making viewers smile, giving them half an hour to enjoy their fictional friends in the 99th district. And the formula works: when Fox canceled the show after the fifth season in 2018, fans successfully campaigned for another network to save it, and launched a fervent crusade at the level usually reserved for complex, genre-bending shows such as Hannibal or Community. (Hence the switch to NBC.)

Over the past twenty years, TV has pushed the boundaries of storytelling, deconstructing old formats and embracing a number of film techniques – which was great to watch. The Sopranos led to a number of obvious dramatic heirs such as Breaking Bad and Succession, while comedy has also become more complex. Just look at series such as the recently closed BoJack Horseman and The Good Place: the first conceals a story about dealing with depression and regret in an apparently whimsical cartoon about talking animals. The latter addresses issues of moral philosophy directly.

.