TORONTO –

Two brothers from Iowa took their love for Pixar’s “Toy Story 3” to new heights and recreated the entire movie shot-by-shot in stop-motion animation.

Morgan and Mason McGrew started Toy Story 3 IRL eight years ago when they were just teenagers. The brothers told CTV News Channel that they have always been interested in making films and after watching “Toy Story 3” it became “an instant classic”.

“We always thought we wanted to tell stories on a visual medium,” Mason said. “The Pixar films have always been important to us. We were so surprised at “Toy Story 3” and we wanted to make something like that. “

The film was a work of love for the brothers and sisters who did not even keep track of the costs of the project.

“We didn’t want it to be about that. It was more the passion around it,” Morgan said.

“Toy Story 3 IRL” was completely produced by the McGrew brothers through the meticulous stop-motion process. For Morgan, this meant that parts of the film had to be analyzed frame by frame and long days photographed.

“Setting up the sets sometimes takes three to four hours,” he said. “When we started shooting, it sometimes took eight to nine hours.”

As to how they brought the characters to life, Mason said they had made changes to the characters by laying metal wires in the toy.

“We would move them frame by frame, take one photo at a time, and when you play it, you get the illusion of movement in life,” Mason said.

“Toy Story 3 IRL” has watched YouTube two million times since its premiere on January 25.

Regarding copyright issues, the brothers said they got OK from Disney.

