The dream you wanted has come true. Shortly after Deadline reported on Thursday, February 6 that Bruno Mars would play the lead role in a new Disney movie, the 11-time Grammy winner apparently confirmed the news by posting an Instagram video of himself in which he read “When You Wish Upon a Star “from Pinocchio played the piano. “If your heart is in your dream No request is too extreme If you want a star” 🎶 #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #JESSEN !! 😜 “he endorsed the post.

Following what Deadline described as months of discussions, Mars and Disney reportedly signed a deal for the singer to both shine in and produce a “theatrical story with music theme”. Although the publication noted that the plot is currently being kept secret, their insider revealed that the film will consist of “mostly original music” that Mars will make and perform. (TheWrap later also confirmed the same details via “a person with knowledge of the project.”) Busy approached the Mars rep for comment.

The news of the Mars project comes after the announcement of Lin-Manuel Miranda on February 3 that Disney will also bring his Pulitzer and Tony-winning Broadway musical Hamilton to the cinema on October 15, 2021. What’s more: the original cast, including Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Daveed Diggs, will be featured in the large screen presentation of a performance filmed in 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City.

“We are delighted to partner with Disney to bring the original Hamilton Broadway company to the largest possible audience,” Miranda said in a Bustle press release. Deadline then reported that Disney paid $ 75 million for worldwide rights to the show.

As far as Mars is concerned, although music is his obvious strength, he is also no stranger to acting. After playing a “little Elvis” in the 1992 Honeymoon in Vegas, in which James Caan, Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker played the lead, Mars also lent his voice to Ara Roberto for the animated musical comedy, Rio 2. Plus, he drew also double serving as both the host and musical guest for an episode of Saturday Night Live 2012. When he returned to the NBC sketch comedy show to debut ’24K Magic’ in 2016, Mars even fell into a fast food drive.

Mars certainly has exhibited his varied skills, and the upcoming Disney music theme film is perhaps the perfect marriage between two of his strengths.

