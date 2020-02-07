Advertisement

COURTESY FLORENT DECHARD / 2018 Bruno Mars gave concerts at Aloha Stadium in 2018.

Bruno Mars meets Mickey Mouse.

Mars, 34, will play the lead role and produce an upcoming Disney-themed music film, according to Deadline.

The plot of the film has yet to be released, but the film will mainly contain original music made by the Hawaii-born star, Deadline said.

Mars announced the news to its 22.1 million Instagram followers in a video post on Thursday.

“If your heart is in your dream / No request is too extreme / If you want a star,” Mars wrote in the video post in which he played the Disney theme song “When You Wish Upon a Star” on a grand piano.

Mars made a special homecoming at the end of 2018 with three mostly sold-out concerts at the Aloha Stadium. Fans set up tents and baby cots outside the stadium to buy tickets.

Mars started in the music industry at the age of 4 when he acted as an Elvis Presley impersonator in Waikiki.

Since 2010, Mars has won 11 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for 24K Magic. He received 27 nominations for multiple categories, including Best Rap Song, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

