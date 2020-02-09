Advertisement

Hassan: He gives a comprehensive reference to the state budget that he will present on March 5 and Prime Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Sunday that although the state’s financial situation was not as expected, its forthcoming budget will help farmers get facilities, adding that waiving agricultural loans could also be considered.

Mr. Yediyurappa was in Hassan to attend a private event and said that refraining from agricultural loans is likely to help farmers purchase loans from Primary Land Development Banks (PLD), District Cooperative Central Banks and also from various cooperative institutions of tractors. Motor hoes and other agricultural equipment.

“Farmers have taken out loans for the purchase of agricultural equipment for many years and are under pressure to repay the interest on the loans used. We discussed the waiver of medium and long-term loans, and the waiver of loans will amount to around 500 crore. This will be the first such step in the history of the state that medium and long-term loans from farmers will be considered for the benefit, ”said Yediyurappa.

The state government has also decided to raise the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by 200 euros per fifth for procurement, Prime Minister Yediyurappa said, adding that his government is committed to the well-being of farmers.

