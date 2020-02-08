Advertisement

BTS members officially take over late night TV in the US. Only a few weeks after they appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, it was announced that the Korean act would appear in the leading role in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

BTS with Jimmy Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The show teased BTS would return

Before it was officially announced, The Tonight Show, with Jimmy Fallon in the lead, dropped hints on Twitter that BTS would return to the show.

“Tonight we have @RuPaul, talk + performance from @Meghan_Trainor and a big announcement⁷ from Jimmy! #FallonTonight ‘, wrote the Twitter account.

The superscript “7” was started by BTS fans in honor of the upcoming album Map of the Soul from BTS: 7. On Twitter, ARMY started placing the superscript number in their Twitter names and bios. The trend continued and now late-night shows and publications use the superscript number to signal BTS announcements.

Jimmy Fallon has announced that BTS will come back to the show

During his show on February 6, Fallon announced that BTS will return to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The Korean band appeared on the show earlier in September 2018. Fallon interviewed BTS during the show and the group played ‘Idol’ and ‘I’m Fine’.

“We have a very special show coming,” Fallon said in the announcement. “It’s different from any other Tonight Show we’ve ever done. And our guests will be a global sensation BTS.”

The audience in the studio applauded and Fallon then explained one of the segments that the show has planned.

“I’ll interview them and I want your help. If you’re a BTS fan and there’s a question you’ve always wanted to ask the band, we’ll give you that chance. Just go on Twitter or Instagram and send your question to us at @FallonTonight. Use the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS. Just send in your questions, we’ll read them all. And who knows, we can ask BTS your question, “Fallon said.

Their appearance will be something new

In the announcement, Fallon said, “It’s different from any other Tonight Show we’ve ever done.” It seems that Fallon will not only interview BTS, the whole show will be dedicated to them. In addition to an interview and performance, the group will most likely participate in games and pre-recorded bits with Fallon.

The takeover of the talk show demonstrates the star power of BTS and how they have influenced pop culture and the music industry. As early as 2020, BTS was the first Korean act to perform at the Grammy Awards and to have an album-certified platinum from the Recording Industry Association of America. Their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 is going to break even more records and has already sold more than 4 million copies of the presale.

Jimmy Fallon and BTS are mutual fans of each other

Since BTS appeared on The Tonight Show in 2018 starring Jimmy Fallon, the group and Fallon have been mutual fans. On December 4, 2019, BTS became the first artists to win all four Daesangs at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

At MAMA 2019, Fallon presented the award for Album of the Year via a video message. BTS won the prize and during their acceptance speech the members of BTS Fallon thanked for presenting Album of the Year.

“First, thanks a lot to Jimmy Fallon, who made a special appearance,” said Jimin, according to a fan translation.

RM has added: “Thanks, Jimmy !!”

Fallon also posted a video message on Twitter in which he congratulated the members of BTS. With this kind of mutual respect and admiration, the upcoming appearance of BTS on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon is certainly a fantastic episode.

