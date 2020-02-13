From January to November 2019, building permits for Cyprus granted by local authorities increased by almost 11%, with their total value increasing by 74% compared to the same period of 11 months in 2018.

According to official figures, the total value of the building permits granted in the first eleven months of 2019 was EUR 3.3 billion, with 54% of this value recorded in Limassol.

As of November, 6,571 building permits had been issued, up from 5,929 in the previous year, an increase of 10.82%.

The total value of these permits rose by 73.8%, the total area by 44.6% and the number of housing units made available by 49.6%.

Most building permits were issued in Nicosia at 2,334, followed by Limassol 1,961, Larnaca at 1,020, Paphos 974 and Famagusta 282.

In terms of both total value and total area, Limassol tops the list with permits worth EUR 1.8 billion and 1 million square meters, followed by Nicosia with a value of EUR 623.1 million and 584 m² , Larnaca with EUR 410.9 million and 298 m². Paphos € 299.4 million and 236 m² and Famagusta with € 166.9 million and 137 m².

In November alone, the number of approved building permits was 707.

The total value of these permits was EUR 332.4 million for 222,400 m² for the construction of 909 residential units.

Building permits are an early indicator of future activity in the construction sector.