David M. Russell / CBS

The baby is coming! We repeat: the baby is coming!

If you are impatiently waiting for the birth of Dr.’s first child. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly), you are not alone. When we last saw the pregnant ex-wife of the trial consultant, lifestyle maven Isabella “Izzy” Colón (Yara Martinez), in an episode of Bull in November, she was seven weeks after her due date and she was already talking about getting of the “science project” of her belly.

Tonight, the happily reunited and albeit terrified couple (above) are “at that point in pregnancy where they just want to see it end so that they can reach the” good part “- the birth of their baby and the beginning of their lives as parents, “says executive producer Glenn Gordon Caron. Bull, he adds, “tries to be all things to all people,” supports Izzy while continuing to work on the case of a doctor accused of bribing to college.

While Caron is a mother about how Izzy’s labor will progress, we know the couple – who divorced years earlier after grief over her miscarriage she tore apart Reconnected, if you want, at her father’s funeral – get a girl. A flash-forward at the end of the September season premiere showed their daughter 27 years in the future. Raised and pregnant with her own child, she celebrated New Year’s Eve with Bull and her uncle Benny (Freddy Rodriguez), Izzy’s brother and Bull’s best friend.

The real question (besides the name) is, will childbirth make us laugh, such as Bull’s recent efforts to master a sling, or cry? Something tells us both to expect.

Bull, Monday, 10 / 9c, CBS

