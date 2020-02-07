Advertisement

On Valentine’s Day, you can exchange beef with your ex for real beef – and all you need is a photo of your former flame. Burger King encourages contemptuous lovers to exchange a picture of their old lover for a free whopper on Cupid’s holidays this year.

The deal is a partnership with the new film “Birds of Prey (And The Fantastic Emancipation of a Harley Quinn)”, which, according to a press release, accompanies the new anti-heroine Harley Quinn on her adventures in Gotham City.

Painful hearts are instructed to bring a printed picture of her ex to “Birds of Prey” – so-called “breakup boxes” in selected Burger King restaurants in participating cities. New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Boston are all included in the Anti-Valentine’s Day promotion.

Advertisement

Don’t be angry – get a free burger.

Business wire

New Yorkers who throw more than just a picture in the trash can also bring letters, soft toys or a piece of clothing to get their price.

Not everything is lost for those affected who live far away from the participating restaurants. Burger King also starts a quiz in its app to give people a chance to get a $ 3 whopper. If you want a cheap burger, you have to answer four of the five questions correctly.

Burger King is not the first company to come up with a creative solution for those who are still annoyed with their former loved ones. Last year, the El Paso Zoo offered to name a cockroach after a person’s ex and bring it live to a meerkat in front of the camera.

,

Advertisement