ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The federal government passed the Jeanne Clery Act in 1990. The law requires all colleges and universities to submit crime reports on campus. The law also clearly defines parameters for criminal offenses in order to create a standardized reporting method.

Information for colleges and universities across the country can also be found on the United States Department of Education website. This website allows users to view trends in multiple states.

In New York, the most common crime reported at colleges / universities in 2018 was a slump (664 incidents), followed by rape (558 incidents). This is a trend across America. Burglary was the most common crime reported at college and university, and rape was the second. In 2018, there were 10,715 burglaries and 7,495 reported rapes.

Below are the crimes reported in New York, Massachusetts, and Vermont’s College / University in 2018 compared to the rest of the nation.

2018 college / university crime by state

Source: https://ope.ed.gov/campussafety/Trend/public/#/answer/1/101/main?row=7&column=-1&rowCat=1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 9,10,11,12,13 & colCat =

2018 college / university crime in the U.S.

Source: https://ope.ed.gov/campussafety/Trend/public/#/answer/1/101/main?row=7&column=-1&rowCat=1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 9,10,11,12,13 & colCat =

