Advertisement

Toledo, Ohio – It is certain that no school meeting has ever been more life-changing after businessman Pete Kadens announced that he would pay tuition, accommodation, food, books, and fees for the seniors of Scott High School in Toledo, Ohio. He will spend about three million dollars to send the students to college.

Pete also offered to pay for her parents to go to college or business school. But what I really noticed is that Pete asked never to use the word “gift” to describe what he did. “Just use the word responsibility,” Pete said.

Over the years I have made many stories about wealthy people who have done good deeds, but I have never seen anyone have this condition before. Pete says “gift” implies that he had a choice. On the other hand, “responsibility” implies obligation.

Advertisement

Like the students he helps, Pete Kadens grew up in Toledo. But he attended a much richer school where college was expected. He worked hard, made a fortune, and founded three different companies. Because of this, Pete could easily claim to be a homemade man. But that’s not how he put it in his speech.

Pete Kadens grew up in Toledo before starting three different companies.

Pete Kadens

“What became of my life was a factor in the injustices that exist in today’s society, as were my skills, my talents and my work ethic,” he said.

In other words, Pete says he didn’t win at the show. He says that many successful people don’t.

“The competition I’m competing with was much smaller than usual if everyone had the same level of education. And Martin Luther King always said that history had a long and dark path of privileged people and groups protecting their privileges. Well, I’m done protecting my privilege, “he said.

Pete Kadens changed many lives that day. Now he hopes to change his attitude too.

“I hope others share my responsibilities in Toledo and around the world,” he said.

Find out more about H.O.P.E. Toledo, the initiative of Pete Kadens.

To contact On the Road or send us a story idea, email us at: [email protected]

Toledo students surprise with free tuition

Advertisement