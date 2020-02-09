Advertisement

Winnie Hwo (left) and Butterflyway ranger Carolyn Coles last summer in Butterflyway Lane in the North Vancouver district between Bournmouth Crescent and Dollarton Highway. (Photo submitted)

It’s time to talk about the birds and the bees … and the butterflies.

If you are passionate about native wildflowers and wild pollinators such as Anna’s hummingbirds, honeybees and especially western tiger swallows and other butterflies, the Vancouver Butterflyway Project is for you.

February 10 is the launch date for the 2020 season in Vancouver, Richmond and the District of North Vancouver, the fourth year in which the project was implemented. About four dozen Butterflyway Rangers are recruited to plant and care for the plants that butterflies need to lay their eggs and feed on them.

“What is really worrying is that some of our native species are not showing up,” said Winnie Hwo of the David Suzuki Foundation and project leader for Butterflyway Rangers in BC.

“The concept is to bring citizens together to find solutions to our environmental challenges.”

That bees disappeared was all over the news, but not so much with butterflies. In Ontario and Quebec, where the national butterflyway project started, the number of monarch butterflies that emerge after migrating from central Mexico has dropped 90 percent, Hwo said.

The western monarch was once well represented on the west coast around the lower mainland.

“What we learned in 2019 was that most western monarchs didn’t make it to Oregon after overwintering in Northern California because they were so weak,” said Hwo.

And migratory butterflies that make it to the Vancouver Metro, Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island, like the west coast lady and the painted lady, often arrive with faded colors.

“Your colors should be sharp orange-brown,” said Hwo. “You are not feeling well.”

It is believed that the same factors that cause the decline in bee populations are responsible for the decrease in the number of butterflies: forest fires, droughts, floods, chemicals.

“We believe that pesticide overuse and climate change are destroying their habitat,” said Hwo.

Vancouver map for the 2020 Butterflyway project.

To participate in the project, people have to commit for eight months. For those who qualify, a one-day training program will take place on March 7th in the UBC Botanical Garden. You can find information on the David Suzuki Foundation website.

Ranger plants both the host plants of the butterflies (Pacific Bleeding Heart, Mock Orange, Sea Spray, Chokecherry, Hardhack) and the colorful indigenous plants that they need for their food (golden perch, yarrow, mother-of-pearl eternity, etc.).

Last year 45 rangers were recruited and they planted 66 pollination fields in courtyards, low-lying balconies, green spaces, and schools such as East Vans Windermere Secondary and Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary.

“The children and their teachers are incredible,” said Hwo. “The students are so excited that some have never touched the ground before.”

Butterflyway ranger Carol Both at Langara University, where an open house took place in 2019.

The plants arrive in April, volunteers organize planting celebrations, sighting expeditions start in June.

Carol Both, a ranger who is the vice president and program chair of the Sunset Community Garden Committee, said the program was uplifting.

“As a Butterflyway ranger, I have reaffirmed my belief that a small group of dedicated, like-minded people can make a big difference in many ways in every community,” she said.

