Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg prevailed in a new vote published by the Iowa Democratic Party just ahead of Bernie Sanders.

But two days after the state held its first presidential conference in the nation, the race is still too early to be scheduled.

Much of the political world has already drawn attention to the next New Hampshire, which will hold the first primaries in the 2020 Democratic nomination campaign on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Iowa officials wrote their delay on technical issues. Senator Bernie Sanders is believed to be on Mr. Buttigieg’s heels (Steven Senne / AP)

The chaos surrounding the breakdown of reports has undermined the impact of the Iowa elections, which tend to reward winners with a surge of momentum that affects subsequent major competitions.

The two early leaders – Mr. Buttigieg, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Vermont Senator, Bernie Sanders – are 40 years apart due to their age and conflicting ideology.

Mr. Sanders, a 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist, has been an advanced powerhouse for decades.

The 38-year-old former municipal official Buttigieg represents the moderate wing of the Democratic Party.

Mr. Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to win the primary presidential delegate. Joe Biden called Bernie Sanders “not eligible” (Mary Altaffer / AP).

The updated results show that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar are behind.

The Democrats’ main struggle intensified in New Hampshire on Wednesday when Mr. Biden aimed at both leaders in Iowa.

The former vice president suggested that Mr. Sanders would not be eligible and would injure other Democrats in the fall vote if he represented the party in the general election.

Mr. Biden also argued that it was “a risk” to nominate Mr. Buttigieg because he had not been elected to a higher office than the Mayor of South Bend.

At a candidate forum in New Hampshire, Buttigieg discussed the issues.

He said shifting emotions from “guilt and doom” to pride is necessary to drive the nation toward climate change.

Advertisement