CLAIM: Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg claims that a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to protect Americans is a 17th-century solution that only President Trump wants to use.

EXAM: Wrong. Border walls have been erected, erected and erected on a regular basis to protect the borders and citizens of nations around the world – including on the southern border of the United States – to end illegal immigration.

“President Trump’s idea of ​​a national security strategy is a big wall and a moat full of alligators. It’s a 17th-century approach to keeping a place safe,” said Buttigieg.

Indeed, border walls are not an archaic solution to national security. As Breitbart News reports, countries like Bulgaria, Slovenia, Israel and Hungary have built border walls over the past decade and demonstrated their effectiveness in protecting the citizens of their countries.

The Democrats also once supported the construction of a border wall on the border between the United States and Mexico. In 2006, for example, then-Sens. Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Barbara Boxer supported the construction of a barrier on the southern border to protect the Americans.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

