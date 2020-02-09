Advertisement

New polls in New Hampshire have shown that former Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, is on the rise. Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders was also able to record growth and firmly position itself at the top ahead of the area code on Tuesday.

Sanders in New Hampshire has risen two points to 29 percent since January, according to the CBS News / YouGov Battleground Tracker survey. Buttigieg has since risen by 12 points to 25 percent since last month.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren came third with 17 percent, while support for former Vice President Joe Biden declined significantly, placing him fourth with only 12 percent. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar finished fifth with 10 percent.

The survey predicts that the best scenario for Sanders would be 31 percent approval for the primary vote, compared to only 23 percent for Buttigieg. For Buttigieg, the data point to a best-case scenario of 29 percent compared to 28 percent for Sanders. The survey also found that a significantly higher percentage of Sanders in New Hampshire supporters (68 percent) were “excited” by their candidate than Buttigieg supporters (47 percent).

Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders greet each other before the start of the democratic presidential debate at the Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College on February 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire

Joe Raedle / Getty

Buttigieg and Sanders emerged as the first leaders last Monday after the Iowa meeting. While Sanders received more than 2,600 votes as Buttigieg in the last round of voting, the former mayor won 0.1 percent more “equivalents from state delegates”, which brought him a technical victory in this state. Both candidates won.

Recent polls in New Hampshire have shown that Sanders is the leader among the state’s democratic voters. However, the polls were different regarding the gap between the Vermont Senator and Buttigieg, who consistently polled in second place. Overall, surveys have shown that Sanders supports an average of 26.7 percent, while Buttigieg lags a few points behind with an average of 21.5 percent.

An Emerson poll released this weekend found that Sanders had a 30 percent lead in New Hampshire compared to Buttigieg with a 20 percent lead. A Boston Globe / Suffolk survey, however, found a much closer gap between competitors: Sanders was close behind with 24 percent, Buttigieg with 22 percent.

Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa and is likely to do poorly in New Hampshire, still appears to be the preferred Democratic candidate at national level. The aggregate of Real Clear Politics’ latest polls shows that the former vice president supports an average of 27 percent, followed by Sanders with 21.8 percent. Warren comes in third place with 14.4 percent, while Buttigieg is only supported by about 7 percent of democratic voters.

After Iowa, Morning Consult poll data showed that 52 percent of Democratic voters are now “more likely” to vote for Sanders. The enthusiasm for Buttigieg was much less. Only 38 percent said they would “rather” support the former mayor.

