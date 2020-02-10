Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Iowa caucuses were held February 3 but no results were released until nearly 24 hours later and the last count lasted for days longer

The delay was caused by an incorrect voice tabulation app and insufficient telephone lines for manually reporting the results

Buttigieg has asked for a recanvass of 66 districts, while Sanders wanted to assess 28 districts, citing irregularities

Both former South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. On Monday, Bernie Sanders asked the Iowa Democratic Party to regain the votes cast in last week’s Iowa caucuses.

The Buggigieg campaign called for a recanvass in 66 districts and all satellite caucus sites, while the Sanders campaign asked for a review of the results in 28 districts and satellite caucus centers.

Last Monday’s caucuses were a disaster for the party. Problems with an app for counting votes and problems with telephone lines delayed counting results, which a week later indicated that Buttigieg captured the largest percentage of delegates, bringing Sanders by 0.1 percentage point. However, Sanders led with more than 2,000 in the popular mood. The Associated Press has refused to call a winner in the race.

The caucuses were only the first voting round. Two more rounds are planned for the spring to divide the 41 state delegates. A candidate needs 1,990 delegates in the first vote to make the nomination at the Democratic National Convention or 2,373 thereafter.

The requests come a day earlier than the primary from New Hampshire, where Sanders and Buttigieg are seen as leaders.

In a letter to State party chairman Troy Price, Sanders accused there were many inconsistencies in the number of votes and that Buttigieg was wrongly given 26.2% of the delegates.

“As I said, the challenges in reporting data and delays in publishing results were categorically unacceptable. Iowa Democrats demand better from us, and we demand better from ourselves – and last night we brought a step closer to completing the caucus 2020 in Iowa, “Price said in a statement on Sunday.

The campaigns had CST until noon to submit proof of inaccuracies. He said that the evidence would be compared with the official figures and that corrections could be made.

The Sanders campaign said it was convinced that the recanvass would result in additional delegate equivalents that would be awarded to independent Vermont, while the Buttigieg campaign expressed the confidence that its delegates would have.

The debacle has led to Iowa losing the status of ‘first-in-the-nation’ and calling for it to leave the caucus system in favor of a primary.

The New York Times reported that last week’s problems went deeper than the defective app, including inadequate training of district captains, inadequate testing of the app, and delays in signing agreements with the national party that allowed time for planning shortened. It also mentioned recklessness among party officials.

