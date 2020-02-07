Advertisement

After the Iowa Democratic Party reported the results of all counties in the former state of South Bend, Indiana on Thursday, Mayor Pete Buttigeig was declared the winner with 26.2 percent of the vote. Bernie Sanders, Senator from Vermont, came in second with 26.1 percent, according to CNN.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was third with 18 percent, while former Vice President Joe Biden was fourth with 15.8 percent. The top five was rounded off by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar with 12.3 percent.

Buttigieg was informed of his victory by CNN’s Chris Cuomo at the start of Buttigieg’s New Hampshire City Hall meeting on Thursday evening.

“It is fantastic to hear that we won,” said Buttigieg. “Senator Sanders clearly had a great night, too, and I congratulate him and his followers.”

“But I also know we’re in New Hampshire now,” Buttigieg continued, “and we have to look ahead.”

The results of the Iowa caucus have been controversial since the final results were delayed by almost a week. The Iowa Democratic Party has blamed a coding error in a voting app that tabulated the numbers for the delay.

Tom Perez, chairman of the National Democratic Assembly, called for a complete re-investigation of Iowa to ensure that reporting was done correctly.

When asked Buttigieg whether a re-investigation should take place, he said, “Whatever you need to do to make sure the information is clear and verified.”

“But what I’m going to say is that nothing can take away what happened on Monday,” Buttigieg continued. “Just an extraordinary moment for the movement we have built up.”

