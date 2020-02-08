Advertisement

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg was confused when asked if he had ordered a strike against Qasem Soleimani during Friday’s democratic debate.

ABC presenter David Muir asked Buttigieg whether he would have ordered the strike if he had had a chance.

The former mayor of South Bend replied with a long answer and asked whether Trump knew what he was doing or whether he was reading the intelligence agency at all. He went on to blame Trump for the heightened tensions with Iran and found that the president had started withdrawing from the Iranian nuclear deal.

Pete Buttigieg says that if he were president, terrorist leader Soleimani would still be alive: //t.co/xVJmOgtiEV pic.twitter.com/FE3YFyYExs

– RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2020

Buttigieg continued to talk about a veteran he had met at an airport and asked if Trump was worth sending troops to war.

Muir replied, noting that Buttigieg did not answer the question.

“I ask if your national security team came to you and gave you the opportunity to go on this strike.”

Buttigieg replied:

It depends on the circumstances. It depends on whether there is an alternative, it depends on the different effects that this would have. That is my point. This is not a consequence of 24. This is a situation that requires you to actually evaluate the entire intelligence picture.

Buttigieg asked whether Trump could responsibly analyze military intelligence at all.

“I don’t think he’ll read it at all!” Buttigieg continued.

