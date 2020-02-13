If you are looking for premium quality Bluetooth-based headphones that produce great sound and provide excellent noise cancellation, the Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones are the best choice for you. And while the QC 35 II is expensive, an attractive $ 129 discount on Amazon lowers the price from $ 349 to $ 220.

However, the discount is available for the rose gold color version of the headphones. So if black or silver is your favorite color, you have to compromise to take advantage of the discount.

The QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II are now equipped with Bose AR – an innovative audio-only version of augmented reality. A multi-directional motion sensor is embedded in your headphones. One that Bose AR can use to deliver contextual audio based on your location. Unlock Bose AR with a firmware update through the Bose Connect app. They’re also Alexa-enabled, so you can enjoy entertainment, get information, and manage your day – all without looking at your phone. Adjust the noise cancellation level between three settings using the action button or the Bose Connect app. The volume-optimized EQ gives you balanced audio performance at any volume, and a noise-canceling dual microphone system ensures clearer calls, even in noisy environments. And thanks to simple Bluetooth pairing, 20 hours of battery life and a durable, comfortable fit, you can listen to music or rest all day long. Included in delivery: QuietComfort 35 II, carrying case, charging cable, audio cable to enjoy music without battery power.

main features

Three levels of premium noise cancellation for a better listening experience in any environment

Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information and more

Noise-canceling double microphone system for clear sound and voice recording

Balanced audio performance at any volume

Trouble-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates and more via the Bose Connect app

Bose AR enabled * – an innovative audio-only version of augmented reality

Unlock Bose AR * with a firmware update through the Bose Connect app

