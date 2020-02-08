Advertisement

Concerned customers from Singapore formed long lines at supermarkets on Saturday and cleared the shelves of essential items after the city-state raised its warning level about the outbreak of the corona virus in China.

Since the end of last year, the virus has killed more than 700 people and infected more than 34,000 in China, and spread to many other countries.

Singapore, which has reported 33 cases, raised its alert level to “orange” on Friday – the same as during the fatal SARS outbreak of 2003, indicating that the virus is serious and easily transmitted between people.

Singaporeans started to strike after the city raised its coronavirus alarm to orange, the second highest photo: Afp / Martin Abuggao

The announcement caused 5.7 million panic in the city-state from the end of Friday, with shoppers – wearing many masks – in a hurry to stock up items such as rice, noodles and toilet paper.

Photos circulating on social media showed empty shelves in some stores, carts filled with goods and long rows of counters, which continued until Saturday.

“I’m afraid if they raise the warning level any further, we can’t go out,” a 50-year-old housewife, who didn’t want to be called, told AFP after leaving a supermarket.

People rushed to stock up items such as rice, noodles and toilet paper, although the government said there was no risk of a shortage. Photo: Afp / Martin Abuggao

The highest level on the Singapore four-point scale for dealing with disease outbreaks is “red”, one above “orange.”

However, there were sufficient stocks of other items such as fruit, meat, fish and alcohol.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong calmly insisted and said that Singapore had “sufficient stock” and that it was not necessary for people to stock up things like instant noodles or toilet paper.

“Anxiety can do more harm than the virus itself,” he said in a statement.

“It can make us panic, or do things that make matters worse, such as spreading online rumors, potting face masks or food or blaming certain groups for the outbreak.”

Singapore raised its alert level amid a growing number of virus cases among civilians with no recent travel history to mainland China and no known links to previous infections.

Hong Kong has also been hit by a wave of panic purchases in recent days as it attempts to combat the virus, with the shelves of supermarkets often being stripped of crucial goods.

