The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has stated that it will not prevent Chinese players from participating in international competitions due to the coronavirus epidemic.

More than 550 people have died of the flu-like virus in mainland China after it first appeared in Wuhan, Hubei Province at the end of last year. It has also shut down Chinese cities and quarantined thousands around the world.

More than two dozen airlines have suspended or restricted flights to China, and several countries have banned the entry of people who have been in China in the past two weeks.

“The BWF is examining the impact of these travel restrictions, which may mean that players and officials from China cannot easily participate in BWF-approved tournaments,” the governing body said.

“The BWF would like to make it clear that it will not restrict the participation of Chinese players and officials or other players and officials in international badminton and para-badminton tournaments.”

The BWF said it has asked member associations to contact national health authorities to alert them of the arrival of international players in their country.

“We trust that the tournament organizers will support and treat all athletes of all member associations equally. All common tournament conventions and labels, such as tossing coins and shaking hands, apply,” added BWF.

The epidemic has affected the international sports calendar and canceled or postponed a number of tournaments.

Last week, the China Masters badminton tournament in Hainan was postponed from February 25 to March 1, part of the qualification process for the Tokyo Olympics, after some players withdrew.

The BWF is confident that the badminton Asian championships could still take place in Wuhan from April 21 to 26.

