Democratic presidential nominee Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) in ABC’s “The View” accused President Donald Trump of fueling “a lot of trouble” on Tuesday, leading to threats of violence.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “I want to talk about something that bothers me because we saw a video recorded by a CBS reporter who spoke last night about Joe Biden’s displacement of an angry intercom from a rally has adopted. ” Then we learn that C-PAC chairman Matt Schlapp said Mitt Romney was not invited to his conference because he could not guarantee his physical security after his patriotic impeachment decision. Today, violence in the air seems to be a threat. I want to know if you sensed it and where do you think it comes from? “

Klobuchar said, “Well, I think if you have a president who keeps knocking people down, belittling them, chasing immigrants, it’ll cause a lot of trouble.”

She added, “I just want to say something about Mitt Romney and my friend Doug Jones from Alabama. You cast incredibly brave votes. I did not like how the impeachment hearing turned out. And I know you talked about it a lot on the show. I think we should have had witnesses and come to the truth. “

