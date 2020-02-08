Advertisement

Most of us know him as Bill Nye, the scientist who became pop culture because of his award-winning TV show, Bill Nye the Science Guy. Although the show ended at the end of 1998, we see Nye appearing in different environments every now and then, such as Dancing with the Stars, answering Twitter questions or in a T-Mobile promotion to explain 5G technology. Nye generally gets the thumbs up from people, but who would have thought he would become the newest sensation on the internet?

Bill Nye at The Blue Jacket Fashion Show | Rob Kim / Getty Images for The Blue Jacket Fashion Show

Why did Bill Nye start trending this weekend?

Twitter users were initially alarmed when they checked their feeds and saw the name of Nye trending. “Is he all right?” Was the first thought that went through the minds of many people. But in a good example of when viral going goes well, Nye was filmed while he did something that overwhelmed fans.

Advertisement

The science expert shows a now viral clip in a fashion show with other models running across the runway. Except that Nye has no ordinary fierce strut, he breaks into a dance to Lizzo’s ‘Juice’. Ow!

People can’t get enough of “the flyest man on the catwalk”

and his dance movements. Nye’s debonair outfit and that of his fellow models too

asked the question: “Who is the designer?”

What is the story behind Nye’s fashion strut?

It took a while before the video went faster and the story behind the Nye moment is the real story. Although some fans believed Nye was part of a fashion designer catwalk show, the event turned out to be for charity. Every year during New York Fashion Week he supports the Blue Jacket Fashion Show of the Prostate Cancer Foundation, where designers collaborate with figures from the media, fashion, sports and entertainment to raise money.

The 2020 show took place on February 5 and Nye was just one of them

the models. He was also accompanied by celebrities such as NFL baller Jesse Palmer, Dr. Oz,

DJ Envy and Nigel Barker. Nye shared that with his father during the 2017 fashion show

died of prostate cancer and as a scientist believes that the world is

come closer to a cure. It is a cause that is dear to him:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTLNb15b4KU [/ embed]

The “Blue Jacket Fashion Show” attracts a number of famous names

Since the first outing in 2017, the Nye and others event has been prepared to run in redesigned versions of the traditional blue blazer. Blue is the symbolic color for prostate cancer awareness and the Blue Jacket Fashion Show is being announced as an event that highlights men’s health issues. Every year it attracts supporters of celebrities from all backgrounds.

According to a press release for the show, this year Nye and more include:

“The evening was organized by fashion industry icon André Leon Talley, and models include musician David Byrne, TV personalities. Mehmet Oz and Jesse Palmer, educator Bill Nye, actors Lee Tergenson, Dominic Fumusa and Jeremy Carver, news anchor Mike Woods, professional footballer Buster Skrine, TV personalities Nigel Barker and Carson Kressley, radio presenter Elvis Duran and DJ Envy, model Alex Lundqvist, fashion icon Simon Doonan and male health expert Dr. Mike Varshavski. “

Although Nye has not yet commented on the excitement surrounding

his viral boogie, it would not be surprising if he used it as an opportunity to

advocate men’s health. For now, fans can’t stop watching the clip.

Advertisement