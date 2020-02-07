Advertisement

Anti-CAA and NRC protests in Delhi Photo: Suraj Singh Bisht | The pressure

Little consideration has been given to the anger and severity surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR), and a possible National Civil Register (NRC), which the government has said has not yet been finalized Impact on another growing challenge – the quality of official data. In recent years, official data has suffered from credibility issues and has undermined confidence in the economy. The Indian statistical system, once the envy of developing countries, has gone through difficult times.

In 2020 and 2021, the government will conduct the 16th census (and the 8th after independence). The census is conducted in two phases – a house listing and an apartment census, which are scheduled to be conducted between April and September this year, followed by the February 2021 census.

The census is the primary source of primary data at village, city and community level and provides, among other things, micro-level data on demography, housing, wealth, education, economic activity, social groups, language and migration. It also provides the Demarcation Commission with population data for the constitutionally required delimitation of constituencies and assembly circles after ten years and serves as important input for many government measures and public services.

It’s a massive exercise – and massively expensive. The cost of the 2021 census is estimated at 8,754 crore (and NPR at 3,941 crore), involving approximately 30 lakh enumerators and field officials (usually government teachers and state governments appointed). At the same time, the NPR – first drawn up in 2010 in accordance with the provisions of the Citizenship Act of 1955 and the Citizenship Rules of 2003 and then updated in 2015 – is updated together with the list of houses and the apartment census (except in Assam).

Reports have reported that data collection exercises such as the National Sample Survey (NSS) are hampered in countries like Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. According to reports from Karnataka, people refuse to disclose personal information to officials visiting households linked to state social welfare systems, and residents who refuse ASHA workers to go on a pulse polio visit fear that some of their information will lead their way Could find NRC.

Basically, the fear of a polluted census stems from the fact that the NPR violates one of the basic rules of objective data collection, that of maintaining anonymity. Anonymity must be preserved if people are to report information truthfully, especially information that can be used against them. Otherwise, employees provide the information that is most likely to produce a beneficial outcome, regardless of whether the risk is minimized or the benefit maximized.

If respondents find that truthful disclosure of certain types of information in the NPR is more likely to question their citizenship, they may choose to disguise or report incorrectly. Since the NPR and census are scheduled to run simultaneously – and both under the auspices of the General Secretary of the Home Office (including the chief architect and driver of the CAA) – this loss of credible information is likely to affect the US census. If the CAA and the NPR are perceived as the target audience of a particular community, measuring that community simply won’t work, even if the census intentions are sincere.

