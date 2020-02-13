The current controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and related issues should come as no surprise to analysts. There is always a fixed pattern in such well-orchestrated protests. It is similar to the composition of water in a pot placed on a low flame. When heating water, initially only invisible quantitative changes occur. Nobody can see visible qualitative changes in the water. However, when it reaches the boiling point, water shows qualitative changes that are visible. Like the water, these protests are not spontaneous, but reflect six years of heat exerted by the ruling party.

In order to understand the emergence of the current turmoil, the dilemma of a weak opposition to a proactively governing political section must be taken into account with a clear political manifesto that secured a large majority in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections. At the summit of a popular mandate, the ruling party has certain milestones Such as the lifting of Article 370, the Triple Talaq judgment, the peaceful settlement of the Ayodhya dispute, and the CAA. Regarding election support in parliament, the opposition has no choice but to seek a rally against the ruling party outside of parliament, be it in Shaheen Bagh or Jantar Mantar.

Harish Salve has clearly stated that the CAA is fairly defensible in the face of any constitutional challenge. This also applies to a large number of impartial legal persons. There is no point in addressing the merits of claims and counterclaims when the matter is before the Supreme Court. However, if the protests continue to cause great inconvenience to people and affect India’s global image, this is cause for concern.

There is no shortage of forces in international diplomacy working to tear down an aspiring India. The current situation has given them a grip with which they can beat India. It is a shame that we are exposed to biased and opportunistic records in the foreign media. The moment the protesters projected rifts in our policies, the anti-Indian forces took the opportunity to harm India politically and economically.

The Prime Minister said on the floor of the house that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Ram Manohar Lohia and many other Stalwarts have ensured the return of persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Muslim nations for religious reasons after the partition of India. The current position of their party men is diametrically opposed to that of their own leaders.

This is not the first time that religion has been used in India as an instrument for technical unrest and violence. Whatever secular rhetoric may be, legislation that does not discriminate between persecuted religious minorities cannot be held responsible for promoting religious discrimination. Muslims cannot be seen as a persecuted religious minority in a Muslim state and receive citizenship under the proposed quick mechanism. The normal legal process for applying for Indian citizenship is still open to them.

Emotional protests resulting from pent-up political frustrations may not have a legal basis, but that’s what prevails today. Indeed, India is fundamentally a secular country. India did not suddenly become secular after the word “secular” was included in the preamble to our constitution. Secularism is a concept enshrined in Articles 25 to 28 of the Constitution, in which religious freedoms are granted subject to public order, morality and health.

If certain sections of the people can expose constitutional organs such as Parliament and the Supreme Court and sit on the streets until the constitutional institutions start singing their tune, it means the end of a strong and united India.

The author is a former Secretary General of the Indian government in Punjab

The views expressed are personal