A selection of dishes from the Cabane au sucre of the St. Lawrence Restaurant. St. Lawrence is located at 269 Powell Street in Vancouver.

St. Lawrence

Where: 269 ​​Powell St., Vancouver

When: Open every day for dinner

More info: stlawrencerestaurant.com, 604-620-3800

At my first dinner in Cabane au Sucre, I start with an idiotic movement and throw back a glass of maple syrup – really tasty, but whoops!

I was in the St. Lawrence restaurant where the chef / owner J.C. Poirier launched the Quebecois tradition. It wasn’t the authentic rural sugar mill experience during the maple syrup production season, but Poirier’s food was miles better than in reality – except maybe in Martin Picard’s Cabane Au Sucre Pied de Cochon, one of Canada’s best restaurants.

Red and white checkered tablecloths covered tables and a server that matched a red checkered shirt. There were small glasses on the table with a dark amber elixir, which I thought was an aperitif. But it was maple syrup to reinforce the dishes that would come from the kitchen. It was beautifully crafted syrup that was collected in buckets and vaporized the old fashioned way over a wood fire, made by a friend of a friend of Poirier.

The appeal of this Quebecois tradition is so great that when he launched Cabane au Sucre, Poirier was supposed to be a three-day, two-seat event – the $ 125 tickets were sold immediately, so he added two more nights. Shit again! Over one day. The last one was on January 23, but be sure to check it again next January. The off-season is in the spring, but Poirier thought January was the best chance for snow and maple syrup in Vancouver.

Typically, the restaurants in Cabane au Sucre are informal and family-oriented.

“Breakfast is usually served – eggs from maple syrup, sausages, ham, beans, nothing special and lots of beer. It should be fun, ”says Poirier.

A Cabane au Succre dinner at St. Lawrence at 269 Powell Street in Vancouver.

His grandfather, father and brother make small amounts of syrup for family and friends. For Poirier, this is the central nostalgia. and Cabane au Sucre in St. Lawrence is, as you can imagine, a big proud thing for him. Guests enjoy six courses à la carte and there was a family side to each. There were a total of 15 different dishes.

So! We started with a cocktail, maple orilles de crisse in a maple syrup can – fried pork rind chips – so delicious! – and maple rolls. Sliced ​​pickled pork tongue sat on crostini with maple mustard and pickled shallots.

Maple Oreilles de Crisse from St. Lawrence, 269 Powell St. in Vancouver.

“My grandfather and uncle like their pickled pork tongue with beer,” says Poirier. “They even serve it in taverns.”

The food kept coming back – pork sausages in maple syrup; split pea ham ankle soup with puff roof; beautiful salmon gravlax cured in gin; Duck animals with foie gras, onion puree and duck jus. Brussels sprouts with Quebec cheese; baked white beans with smoked bacon, onions and garlic maple syrup.

“It’s Quebec’s risotto,” laughs Poirier.

Split pea-ham-squat soup from St. Lawrence, 269 Powell St. in Vancouver.

There was ham pork loin, salted, slowly cooked and then rolled in mustard and parsley, served with meatballs and vegetables; Gratin Savoyard (baked potatoes).

Homemade marshmallows, fudge and pudding chomeur (cake baked in maple syrup) flamed for dessert.

Oh, not quite done yet. In addition to the cocktail, we had a glass of “Blue Collar Beer” and a “Maple Jack”.

“In Quebec, people may have a shot of Jack Daniels,” Poirier says of the latter. “It’s not the best whiskey, so I mixed maple syrup and lemon juice with it to make it delicious.”

If you think a lot of food is going into your esophagus, that’s true. You can control the portions by reducing the family-style side dishes. However, if you want the authentic experience, you will moan and be unable to breathe.

“There’s usually a lot to eat and a lot to drink and it’s loud,” says Poirier. “Quebec people are loud and over the top when it comes to eating and drinking. It is festive. “

And a reality check: maple sap is running so freely these days thanks to climate change. On Poirier’s father’s property, the season lasted four weeks last year instead of the usual six to eight weeks.

“It’s probably been like this for a few years now, but people have noticed it more than ever in the past two years,” he says.

