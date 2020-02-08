Advertisement

Caiyle Kaupu would have been satisfied with a few buckets, a few boards and a big semi-final win for her Konawaena Wildcats.

Instead, Kaupu went hyperdrive with the Kahuku lockdown defense against the Big Island Interscholastic Federation champions. The senior brought in 37 points – a shortage of the Kamehameha’s Kalina Obrey state tournament record in 2019 – when the second-placed Konawaena overwhelmed the third-placed Kahuku 56-39 in the semi-final of the Snapple / HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships at Blaisdell Arena .

“I think my mother will cry,” said Kaupu after the game, before the Wildcats met their families. “My father will give me money.”

Advertisement

Konawaena (23-3) will meet “Iolani tonight for the state crown. The Wildcats have won nine of the last 16 state titles.

>> PHOTOS: Kahuku versus Konawaena

Kaupu’s performance was efficient and timely. In the quarter-finals on Thursday, she slowly began to miss her first half dozen shots against King Kekaulike and finished with just six points. It was a turning point on Friday, as she was 17-for-20 and 3-for-4 on the foul line and also had four steals.

“She was ready. After the game last night, if you don’t play that smart or hard and give up a bit, you can play harder and involve your teammates, “said Wildcats coach Bobbie Awa.” She learned from that. “

Kahuku (18-8) saw his 14-game win series come to an end. Maya Claytor led the Lady Raiders with 16 points. All-state guard Leiah Naeata was held scoreless, but had four rebounds, four assists and five steals.

“I’m just proud of the girls. To get the program that far, our ultimate goal is to win states. In four seasons we could raise the bar for the next group of girls,” said Lady Raiders coach Latoya Wily.

Against the defense of Konawaena, Kahuku opened a 14-11 lead and got a 25 foot trey from Claytor at the buzzer after a steal from Tati Kamae.

Konawaena switched to a 2-3 matchup zone and Kahuku fell into an offensive routine in the second quarter. The Lady Raiders shot 3-for-5 out of the field in the second, but made five turns.

Kaupu hit seven of her first eight shots, including a one-handed turnaround to give Konawaena a 19-17 lead in the second quarter. At half time she had 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting and the Wildcats led 26-22.

The Wildcats shot 75% out of the field (12-for-16) at the break, but also had eight sales. Claytor scored seven points in the second quarter (10 in the first half) to keep the Lady Raiders close.

Kahuku shot 47% in the first half (8-for-17) and had seven steals, but also committed nine sales.

Kahuku stayed with the defense of man and Kaupu made them pay. She painted two dirty shots and two buckets, including a brutal takeaway from Kalamela Liua to open Konawaena’s lead to 34-25 with 4:40 left in the third stanza.

By the end of the third, Kaupu had scored no less than 14 points in the quarter and 32 for the game. Konawaena led 42-33 in the final period.

Kahuku exchanged Naeata to defeat Kaupu in the post. It didn’t change Konawaena’s momentum, because the Wildcats continued to play methodically. With 6:03 left, Kaupu hit the error on an en-1 and Konawaena had the biggest margin so far, 47-33. Naeata made two errors when he tried to cover Kaupu.

The Wildcats generally traded buckets with the Lady Raiders from that point, with Kaliana Salazar-Harrell and Grace Hing scoring cuts in the basket of elbow guards.

By the time Kaupu left with 50.9 seconds in the game, she had 37 points and led Konawaena 55-38.

It was the most thorough handling of Kahuku’s elite defense since the preseason, when they were diverted by Konawaena 66-40 at the “Iolani Classic.”

Advertisement