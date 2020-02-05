Advertisement

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Long Beach battled eight draws and nine changes in leadership in Cal Poly (SLO) in the first half of the game on Wednesday night, but hosts Mustangs fought hot shots and 17 points less in sales in the second half to a 92-75 win.

Junior Ballard led four Cal Poly players with 22 points in the double digits. Tuukka Jaakkola scored 16 points, and Mark Crowe and Jamal Smith each scored 11 points to remove the Mustangs from the Big West Conference basement.

Advertisement

Ballard’s jumper with 34 seconds before half time gave the Mustangs (6-16, 3-5 Big West) a 36-34 advantage during the break. A 14: 5 run in the first three and a half minutes after the break extended the lead to eleven. Chance Hunter countered Long Beach with two consecutive three points, but the guests never got closer.

Hunter and Mark Carter III each scored 15 goals and Jordan Roberts had 11 for LBSU (7-17, 2-6), which is off Hawaii this weekend (Wednesday, February 12) this weekend. Romelle Mansel added nine points and seven rebounds for Long Beach.

The LBSU had blocked three shots from Joshua Morgan in the first half when it took the lead early with a Hunter 3 hand and then with a Morgan basket just over eight minutes ahead of 19-14 before the end.

A quick break from Roberts gave Long Beach the biggest lead of the night, 25:19, but was eliminated by the Mustangs with a 6-0 run, and Cal Poly led half with a 36:34 run after five points, around the opening time close.

The LBSU scored 22 points on the second chance, but this was offset by Cal Poly’s advantage of lowering sales and color points.

Advertisement