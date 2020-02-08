Advertisement

FULLERTON – Trading 3-pointers against free throws led to the expected result for Cal State Fullerton on Saturday evening.

The titans made more free throws (26) than UC Davis tried (22), but the aggies made 11 3-point baskets fullertons five, which became a math problem the titans couldn’t solve.

Caleb Fuller had a career high of 23 points in 9-of-12 shooting and Stefan Gonzalez (4 for 6 out of 3 points range) added 14 points – both players came off the bench – and UC Davis defeated Cal State Fullerton 87-81 in the Titan Gym.

Older striker Jackson Rowe had 21 points and nine rebounds to accelerate the Titans (9-16 overall, 4-6 Big West Conference). Senior Guard Brandon Kamga played every 40 minutes and ended up with 20 points and five rebounds, but he struggled with shooting, only 5 for 17 from the field and 2 for 8 from 3 point range.

Redshirt newcomer Vincent Lee scored 18 points in his career at the 6-of-9 shoot with seven rebounds for Fullerton, while Senior Guard Austen Awosika scored 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.

After UC Riverside had only 48 points in a win on Wednesday, UC Davis (10-15, 4-5) shot 52.5 percent from the field (31 for 59) and almost 70 percent from outside the bow (11 for 16) ).

Rogers Printup hit a 3-pointer to give UC Davis a 10-7 lead in less than five minutes, and the Aggies never got stuck. The Aggies increased their lead to 15 before halftime, but the game ended in the second half.

Whenever the titans were close, the aggies made a timely basket to keep the lead. Fullerton was 1:11 behind 81-78, but Ezra Manjon hit a floater 45 seconds ahead and the Aggies ended the last 71 seconds with a 6-3 run to secure victory.

The Titans went from the free throw line to the Aggies 14 to 22 mark at 26 to 34.

Elijah Pepper added 13 points, Manjon had 11 and Kennedy Koehler and Printup each scored 10 for UC Davis.

NEXT

Cal State Fullerton will host Cal Poly (SLO) next Saturday (February 15) at 6:00 p.m.

Coach Taylor about today’s game. pic.twitter.com/iZrxWgBoxg

– Titans Men’s Basketball (@FullertonMBB) February 9, 2020

