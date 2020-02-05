Advertisement

Cal State Fullerton’s Austen Awosika blocked a shot by UC Riverside’s Dominick Pickett during the first half of their Big West Conference basketball game at Fullerton on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Cal State Fullerton’s Wayne Arnold shot past UC Riverside’s Khy Kabellis in the first half of his Big West Conference basketball game at Fullerton on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Brandon Kamga of Cal State Fullerton shoots past Callum McRae (left) from UC Riverside and Arinze Chidom in the first half of their basketball game at the Big West Conference on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Fullerton (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG))

Cal State Fullerton’s Brandon Kamga will shoot UC Riverside and Angus McWilliam’s Khy Kabellis (left) in the first half of their Big West Conference basketball game at Fullerton on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG))

Cal State Fullerton’s Jackson Rowe is fouled by Angus McWilliam of UC Riverside in the Titans’ 61-48 victory in a Big West Conference basketball game on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Fullerton. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)



Of these, Clare of Cal State Fullerton watched UC Riverside’s Dominick Pickett drop three pointers during the Titans’ 61-48 victory in a Big West Conference basketball game on February 5, 2020 in Fullerton (photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange) County Register / SCNG)

Brandon Kamga of Fullerton, Cal. Nailed an open three-pointer to Dragan Elkaz of UC Riverside when the Titans won a Big West Conference basketball game between 61 and 48 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 ( Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County) Register / SCNG)

Cal State Fullerton’s head coach, Dedrique Taylor, talks to his players during a timeout of their 61:48 victory over UC Riverside in a basketball game at the Big West Conference on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Fullerton. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Josh Pitts, of Cal State Fullerton, is trying to get past UC Riverside’s Callum McRae during the 61-48 victory of the Titans in a Big West Conference basketball game in Fullerton on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Sullivan , Orange County Register / SCNG))

Cal State Fullerton’s Austen Awosika surrounds Callum McRae (left) from UC Riverside and Zyon Pullin during the 61-48 victory of the Titans in a Big West Conference basketball game on February 5, 2020 in Fullerton (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange) County Register / SCNG)



UC Riverside head coach David Patrick on the sidelines of the Highlanders in the 61-48 loss to Cal State Fullerton in a Big West Conference basketball game on February 5, 2020 in Fullerton (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG))

Jackson Rowe of Cal State Fullerton tries to stop a pass from Dominick Pickett of UC Riverside during the 61-48 victory of the Titan in a Big West Conference basketball game on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Fullerton. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register) / SCNG)

Cal State Fullertons of which Clare scored a goal for UC Riverside’s Arinze Chidom in Fullerton in the Titan West’s 61-48 victory in a Big West Conference basketball game on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Johnny Wang (Cal State Fullerton) blocked a shot from Callum McRae (UC Riverside) during the Titans 61-48 victory in a Big West Conference basketball game in Fullerton on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

UC Riverside head coach David Patrick gives instructions from the sideline during the Highlanders’ 61-48 loss to Cal State Fullerton in a Big West Conference basketball game on February 5, 2020 in Fullerton (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register) / SCNG)



Cal State Fullerton’s Brandon Kamga met the UC Riverside’s Arinze Chidom in Fullerton in Titanium’s 61-48 victory in a Big West Conference basketball game on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Jackson Rowe, of Cal State Fullerton, tries to dragan Elkaz (left) from UC Riverside and Dikymbe during the 61-48 victory of the Titans in a Big West Conference basketball game in Fullerton on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Martin Fighting Over (Photo by Kevin Sullivan) (Orange County Register / SCNG)

Brandon State’s Calga Fullerton was fouled by UC Riverside’s Dominick Pickett when Arinze Chidom (left) contributed to the defense in the Titan West’s 61-48 victory in a Big West Conference basketball game at Fullerton on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 , (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Cal State Fullerton’s head coach, Dedrique Taylor, was on the sidelines on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, during the Titans’ 61:48 victory over UC Riverside in a Big West Conference basketball game in Fullerton. (Photo: Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Gwen Haverland, 8, of Brea, mimics Cal State Fullerton’s cheerleaders during the Titans’ 61-48 victory over UC Riverside in a Big West Conference basketball game on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Fullerton (Photo by Kevin Sullivan , Orange) County Register / SCNG)



UC Riversides Dominick Pickett played with a memorial to Kobe Bryant on his sneakers during the Highlanders’ defeat against Cal State Fullerton in a Big West Conference basketball game in Fullerton on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The Cal State Fullerton Dance Team will perform in a Big West Conference basketball game in Fullerton on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, during the Titans’ 61-48 victory over UC Riverside. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

FULLERTON – To beat UC Riverside on Wednesday night, Cal State Fullerton basketball coach Dedrique Taylor expected the titans to perform better in a number of statistical areas.

The Titans ticked them off one after the other, which led to a 61-48 victory in the Titan Gym.

The Titans (9-15 total, 4-5 Big West Conference) shot better off the ground, and especially the 3-point line. They forced more sales and collected more rebounds, just as Taylor did by one point in the extension at Cal Poly and 30 points at UC Irvine after Fullerton’s defeat last week.

“Really very proud of the way they responded and demonstrated some resilience, showed the ability to do the things we asked them to do,” said Taylor. “Statistically, with all the categories that we look at and for which we think victory is necessary, we won these statistical categories. So we won the game.”

Fullerton’s senior guard Brandon Kamga, who averaged 17.9 points in the conference game to take the team lead (14.2), scored 19 points and led the titans.

“My teammates trusted me to play games,” he said. “It’s just about trusting your teammates because everyone is working hard. We’ll be there together. So if something’s wrong, someone else will take it up and vice versa.”

Jackson Rowe added 14 points and five assists, and Davon Clare (10 points, eight rebounds) and Wayne Arnold (10 points) also posted double-digit results for the titans, who lost to the Highlanders 65-59 at UCR on January 11 ,

“It was literally our game plan to make sure we play with energy,” said Rowe. “We actually did it tonight.”

UCR’s 48 points were the fewest that a Fullerton team has received in a Big West game since a 77:47 win at UCR on January 7, 2008.

Callum McRae, a sophomore 7-foot-1 center, and Khy Kabellis each scored 10 points to lead the UCR.

The Highlanders (14-10, 4-4) tried to stay in the top half of the conference rating after setting their best non-conference record since entering the Big West in 2001, but were absent from the start.

Riverside coach David Patrick took a short break after Fullerton scored the first six points of the game, four of them immediately after sales.

“It set the tone for the game, so we haven’t played it for at least a month,” said Patrick. “We looked after the ball better.”

Riverside recorded three of its 17 sales in the first three minutes, but was satisfied and scored the next seven points for a 7-6 lead.

They continued to exchange the lead until Arnold and Rowe made 3 points in a row to move the titans to 20-15, and they never ran again.

Fullerton extended the lead to eight before going into the break by five points.

Riverside scored the first four points of the second half and had the chance to take the first lead since the middle of the first half. However, the titans replied with nine points in a row and took the lead with 15:21.

Riverside tried again to get 41 to 37 on four, but the Highlanders couldn’t get any closer.

“We cut it in the second half, but sales harmed us again there,” said Patrick. “We just have to go back to the drawing board and take better care of the ball.”

NEXT

Cal State Fullerton welcomes UC Davis on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

UC Riverside will play at Cal State Northridge on Saturday at 7 p.m.

