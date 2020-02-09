Advertisement

Here’s a look at the coming week in our “Sunday Morning” calendar:

Best supporting actress nominated on Monday Laura Dern celebrates its 53rd birthday.

Laura Dern received her first Oscar nomination for the film “Rambling Rose” from 1991 as a young woman strolling into the life of a young boy from the south (Lukas Haas):

Advertisement

Rambling Rose (7/11) Film CLIP – You Look … Hübsch (1991) HD by

Movie clips on

Youtube

Tuesday brings the New Hampshire presidential primaries,

Wednesday is the opening day of the “Harlem Art Then and Now” Art exhibition in New York City.

Thursday starts Chicago Theater Weekand offers discounted tickets for more than 100 performances in the whole “small town”.

Is friday Valentine’s Day … the traditional day for lovers.

And Saturday is International Children’s Cancer Day, with the aim of raising awareness of the disease that affects around 300,000 young people worldwide each year.

New hope for children with cancer

The story was produced by Charis Satchell.

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

,

Advertisement