Calgary police have warned of an increase in cell phone theft, where the devices will be available for sale online shortly thereafter.

Police say once the thieves steal the smartphones, they turn to social media to sell the stolen devices. The people who buy the phones don’t know they were stolen. However, the police say buyers can take measures to prevent them from being cheated.

They state that there is a way to check if the device has been stolen when someone buys a phone online. If you ask for the unique 15-digit IMEI number of the device and enter it in devicecheck.ca, you can find out whether the device has been stolen and blacklisted by a provider.

“We ask anyone who finds that they have bought a stolen phone or the phone has been stolen to report the incident to the police. We want to prevent phones from being stolen and resold,” said Sergeant Mark England in a press release.

The police also say that if you want to buy a phone online, you should meet in a public place and bring someone you trust. Buyers are also advised never to share personal information such as bank details.

Finally, Calgary police say buyers should use common sense and that it is likely that something sounds too good to be true.

Source: Calgary Police Service