TORONTO –

A Calgary woman who learned English by watching TV game shows as a child, made a dream come true by Tuesday night on “Jeopardy!” To appear.

Kristyna Ng, who came to Canada from China as an eight-year-old, shows shows like “Jeopardy!”, Organized by the Canadian Alex Trebek, with her to learn the language.

Now 30 years later, she can control an appearance on the classic game show from her bucket list.

“It has been a very important part of my life,” Jeopardy! “,” Ng CTV News told before she appeared on the show.

“My English skills didn’t exist, so very, very basic – let’s say zero. It is a great tool to learn about our culture, our history and international relations. “

“Jeopardy!” Spent five nights a week on TV when Ng grew up and faithfully played along to improve her English.

“When I first started … I wouldn’t be right, but I would continue to listen and practice,” she said.

Ng holds a master’s degree in public administration and is now a business strategist for the city of Calgary.

Last spring she did the online test ‘Jeopardy!’ And she was invited to regional auditions in Seattle. She was then asked for a show tape in Los Angeles in December 2019, which was broadcast tonight.

After a slow start, Ng’s game improved after the first commercial break when she took the lead.

Topics of the show were the Iron Curtain, pop culture, actor Danny DeVito and time zones.

Ng’s game got better when she got one of the two daily doubles, but later got $ 4,000 for ‘flipping syllables’ in her pronunciation of the surname of Polish statesman Lech Walesa.

In the last “Jeopardy!” – Round, Ng was in second place with $ 9,200, only $ 600 behind the leader, then coming in with the final question.

Ng claims that winning was not the goal and that getting the show was enough as a gift.

“I never thought I’d be eight years old and would come to Canada to learn to speak English and then get through it all the way. This is a blessing, “she said.

And being in the studio with Trebek was even better than she thought.

Trebek, 79, has been hosting “Jeopardy!” Since 1984. And revealed last year that he is fighting stage four pancreatic cancer.

“What an inspiring story and an inspiring Canadian,” she said.

“He was so modest, so sincere.”

In preparation for the show, Ng studied subjects that she considered weaknesses: sports, music, opera, and American history. And she knew she had to be quick with the buzzer.

“Most participants usually know the most answers, so this (clicker) was making or breaking,” she said.

She calls “Jeopardy!” Also broadening her general knowledge.

“It really allows me to be a more global citizen than just speaking English,” she said.

“It’s a miracle to know that I could come here as a first-generation immigrant and integrate into society and be a fully participating Canadian and appear on the show with one of the greatest Canadians of all time.”

Ng, a seasoned traveler, revealed in the show that she has visited about 80 countries, with Egypt her favorite so far.

