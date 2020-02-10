Advertisement

The second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare kicks off tomorrow, February 11, with brand new maps, modes, a brand new Battle Pass and the return of an old friend.

The new season also offers more tapes for players, new challenges and new missions in both multiplayer and special missions.

Ghost, everyone’s favorite Modern Warfare 2 operator, will return triumphantly, though limited to those who buy the Battle Pass. Both he and a new operator mission will be unlocked at level 0, so he will be unlocked for all buyers immediately.

In the second season, Al-Qatala agents stole a Soviet nuclear warhead and smuggled it into the city of Verdansk. Al-Qatala is determined to cut Verdansk off from the rest of the world. Shortly before a global catastrophe, Captain Price sends Ghost to locate the warhead and guide key operators before it’s too late.

New cards in Multiplayer, Ground War and Gunfight include the classic Rust card, the new Atlas Superstore, Khandor Hideout, Zhokov Boneyard and Bazaar.

While there is no Battle Royale mode, gunfight tournaments and Call of Duty League rule set playlist modes will be available at launch. Demolition, Infected Ground War and NVG Reinforce will be added to the game mid-season.

Call of Duty: The second season of Modern Warfare is scheduled to start on February 11th at 10 a.m.PT / 1 p.m. ET. For more information about what to expect when you launch the game, including the benefits of purchasing a Battle Pass, click here. Have fun playing!

