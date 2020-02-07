Advertisement

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 6:23 PM EST

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – NewsChannel 9 spoke to a 911 Center on Friday to see how their morning was compared to a morning without snow.

The following numbers come from two days this week, Monday and Friday.

These numbers indicate the number of calls the 911 Center received from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. related to accidents and disabled vehicles.

Monday, February 3rdFriday February 7th2 Accidents with injuries5 Accidents with injuries5 Collisions in the district13 Collisions in the district0 Collisions in the city13 Collisions in the city3 Disabled vehicles in the district58 Disabled vehicles in the district4 Disabled vehicles in the city16 Disabled vehicles in the city

Disabled cars are those that get stuck on the street for one reason or another. This makes a difficult travel situation even more difficult.

NewsChannel 9’s Jeff Kulikowsky tried to reach the 911 Center on Friday morning but couldn’t make it up the hill.

Our crews tried three different routes, but still didn’t make it.

Hopefully the snow will slow down, and so will the calls.

