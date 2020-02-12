Advertisement

Cam Newton believes Tom Brady will be an L.A. charger next year Shawne Merrimanwho says the Panthers QB predicted it this month at the Super Bowl!

“He thinks Tom is going to the chargers,” Merriman says TMZ Sports,

Of course it really is could happen … LA just gave Philip Rivers the boot, and TB12 is a free agent.

However, Merriman says he can’t see it that way – Chargers legend jokingly says he hates Tom – and tells us that the right replacement for Philip is actually Cam himself !!!

“Tom is a great quarterback, he’s just not a great quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers,” Merriman says a little more – a little sportier. “

Merriman added, “I just mentioned a name, I think Cam Newton is one – could be a really good choice. Even for a short time. And you can still go draft.”

But the ex-Bolts superstar doesn’t see Brady or Cam who eventually come to the Chargers … and tells us that he doesn’t see the Panthers let Newton go.

As for his old teammate, Rivers, Merriman tells us that he is sure the guy will land somewhere – he knows of at least NINE teams that Rivers could use as a starter in 2020.

