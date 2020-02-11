Advertisement

After 14 Oscar nominations, talented cameraman Roger Deakins – long bridesmaid at the award ceremony – received his first Oscar Sunday for his work on the science fiction film “Blade Runner 2049”.

Roger A. Deakins received the Oscar for best camera for “Blade Runner 2049”.

MIKE BLAKE / REUTERS

When he received the award, he received a standing ovation at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. “The idea of ​​continuing to watch this original film was a little scary, to say the least,” Deakins said on Sunday.

Ridley Scott’s 1982 “Blade Runner” (shot by Jordan Cronenweth) is considered one of the most beautiful films ever made. When asked if he was trying to pay homage to the original, Deakins replied, “I think you are doing this in a way because it is all part of your kind of film memory if you want to Aware of that, the film that was going on before is like I can’t look as good as Jordan. I mean, I think what he did in this film was breathtaking, but I’m a different person and I see things a little different. “

A scene from “Blade Runner 2049”. Cinematography by Roger Deakins.

Warner Brothers

Check out the following clips from Blade Runner 2049 and other examples of Deakin’s unparalleled work.



In this scene down in a wasteland that used to be Las Vegas, a cop, K (Ryan Gosling) and Deckard (Harrison Ford) are attacked by agents who are looking for Deckard and the central figures in a resistance movement.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) – They Found Us Scene (7/10) | Excerpts from

This clip contains a compendium of haunting images from “Blade Runner 2049”, for which Roger Deakins received this year’s Oscar.

Blade Runner 2049 Cinematography

Deakins was born in Torquay, England in 1949 and studied graphic design, photography and film before working as a cameraman for documentaries and making early music videos).

The following year, Deakins made Radford’s adaptation of George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 with a palette of color and life.

1984 (1/11) Movie CLIP – Two Minutes of Hass (1984) HD by

After several impressive achievements, including “Sid and Nancy”, “White Mischief”, “Mountains of the Moon” and “Air America”, Deakins began a long collaboration with Joel and Ethan Coen in 1991 “Barton Fink.” In a hell of a warm LA hotel, where screenwriter Barton Fink (John Turturro) is working on a wrestling epic, the air is noticeably dense and warm enough to peel wallpaper off the walls.

Barton Fink – Heat Scene by

Deakins received his first Oscar nomination for the prison drama in 1994 “Salvation of the Shawshank.” In this scene we see Andy Dufresne by Tim Robbins, who was sentenced to life for murders he did not commit. He entered the prison and all hopes faded around him.

Shawshank Redemption Andy’s entrance from

After filming the “Fargo” of the Coen Brothers, Deakins traveled to Morocco to shoot Martin Scorseses “Kundun” the life story of the Dalai Lama.

Kundun – “The Chinese Invaded” by

Although Deakins maintained his penchant for filming on footage, as more and more films were digitized, he worked on the Coen Brothers’ “Oh brother, where are you?” was revolutionary for the digital age. After scanning the negative of the camera, the film was processed in the digital area and color-synchronized, whereby the colors were artificially changed to create a non-saturated, autumn glow. In addition to the beautiful appearance of the film, a digital internegative master copy of a color-timed film was produced for the first time.

Oh brother, where are you? (1/10) Movie CLIP – Kind regards (2000) HD by

Deakins and the Coens used a digital post-production scheme to convert color photography from “The man who wasn’t there” in black and white. This was done in part for practical reasons (fewer laboratories were able to process black and white materials), but also gave Deakins tremendous control over the contrast.

The Man Who Wasn’t There (2001) – Reasonable Doubt Scene (6/10) | Excerpts from

The ability of Deakins to record impressive night scenes has been impressively demonstrated in Jarhead (2005) about U.S. Marines participating in Operation Desert Shield in the Arabian Desert, where oil well fires pierced the dark color.

Jarhead Fight The Power Scene by

In this tense, quiet scene from the Coens “No country for old men” (2007) uses Deakins tiny light sources and a couple of revealing shadows to illustrate the danger Josh Brolin’s character faces when hunted down by a hired murderer.

No Country for Old Men (3/11) Movie CLIP – Waiting in a Dark Hotel Room (2007) HD by

In the same year as “No Country for Old Men” – a contemporary western – Deakins made one of his most beautiful works, that of director Andrew Dominik “Coward Robert Ford’s murder of Jesse James.” In this scene, James and his gang kidnap and rob a train at night.

The Coward Robert Ford ‘s Murder of Jesse James (2008) – “The Money Train” – Scene from

The use of cool and warm light sources by Deakins to underline conflicts is to be appreciated from the drama in this scene “Doubt,” Father Brendan Flynn (Philip Seymour Hoffman) protests against Sister Aloysius Beauvier’s actions.

Doubt (8/10) Film CLIP – What have I done? (2008) HD by

In this scene from the Coens period west “True Grit” (2010), Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) demonstrates her own style of true grain. There are no lighting problems when seemingly natural light sources are used, although Deakins was able to create scenes like this as if artificial light were not used.

CLASSIC SCENE: True Grit by

After shooting digitally for the science fiction film “In Time” for the first time, Deakins made the James Bond film “Skyfall” with the Alexa ALEV III. Shooting Deakins over Bond’s fight with a murderer who is only lit by Translight screens that display skyscraper billboards is masterful.

Skyfall – Patrice fight scene (HD) clip by

in the “Sicario” At dusk, silhouettes and deep shadows of characters in the desert created a haunting sense of fear about the drug wars along the US-Mexico border. And when it got really dark – in the tunnel of a drug smuggler – Deakins fitted a pair of military night vision goggles and a thermal camera and shot without any light.

Sicario scene – passing at dusk before entering the HD tunnel

From total realism to total theatrics: For “Greetings to you, Caesar!” Deakins, the Hollywood comedy of the Coens, recreated the look of the Biblical technicolor epics of the 1950s.

Greetings, Caesar! – Got most of it scene (9/10) | Excerpts from

