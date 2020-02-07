Advertisement

After a daunting performance in Iowa, Joe Biden went to New Hampshire to gather supporters and assure them that he had things under control. “This is not the first time in my life that I was beaten,” he said during a campaign event there this week. But after a brief swing through the state of Granite, the former vice president withdrew from the trail and lay low in his home in Delaware with advisors preparing for a high-stakes debate Friday night.

Biden has not done particularly well this race; some of his most memorable moments in the seven games so far have been other candidates who were fond of him. But a good performance at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire can be for Biden, as he seems to be bouncing back from fourth place – behind Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sandersand Elizabeth Warren—In Iowa. “History could write that the best thing that ever happened to Joe Biden was to be hit in Iowa”, Dick Harpootlian, a South Carolina state senator near the Biden campaign, told the Washington Post. “It woke him up, it woke his campaign and his supporters.”

During much of his campaign, Biden treated the Democratic primary as an introduction to the general election, usually outlining how he would clean up the mess Donald Trump made in the White House. He may be taken for granted that he should actually beat other Democrats first, to make it clear to voters why he is the best choice to beat the president. “Joe must be a little more aggressive than he has been in the past,” Biden donor Steve Cozen told the Post. “He is a universal, not a divider. I don’t want him to be a distributor, but he has to put himself away a little less and say,” You know what, “I’m the best man, and here’s why these guys aren’t the best are people. “

Advertisement

“I would love it if he did that,” Cozen added, “and he can do it in his own great Joe way that will make him loved by people.”

Will it be? Biden was not necessarily scheduled to win Iowa, and certainly does not have high hopes in New Hampshire – especially with two New England senators in the race and a rising ex-South Bend mayor. His goal is to escape from New Hampshire with his dignity in tact, to calm the donor’s worries and move towards what he expects to be more friendly territory in more diverse states such as Nevada and South Carolina. But if Nate Silver pointed out on Thursday that his flop in Iowa may reflect deeper problems with his candidacy. His finish in fourth place can aggravate those problems, scaring bundlers and party brass and possibly the donations he needs to keep drying up competitively in the future. It can also give other moderates, who circle his campaign like buzzards, a chance to make a move.

With all that driving in the coming weeks of the campaign and questions floating around his candidacy, Biden needs a kickback. “Joe Biden has never had anything in his life and he is here to fight for every delegate in this long process,” a Biden advisor told ABC News, which is organizing Friday’s crucial debate. “He will continue to offer the straightforward truth about the deployment of these elections and the urgent need for a candidate who can win the crucial battleground states from which Donald Trump is defeated and make progressive profits.”

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– Is the investigation of the DOJs Hillary Clinton a failure?

– Do the Russians really have information about Mitch McConnell?

– The mystery of the Trump chaos trade, edition Iran / Mar-a-Lago

– Why Trump has a huge advantage over Dems with voters with little information

– The Obamoguls: propelled by still strong political hope, Barack and Michelle have gone multiplatform

– New evidence suggests troubling schedule by Trump’s Ukrainian agents against Marie Yovanovitch

– From the archive: The Death and Mysteries in Geneva by Edouard Stern

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily Hive newsletter and never miss a story.

.

Advertisement