Can you believe that we already have six women in this season of The Bachelor? Peter Weber is getting closer to finding his future wife, but could that woman be Natasha?

That’s what he plans to discover in the February 10 episode when he takes the 31-year-old event planner on their first one-on-one date in Lima, Peru. And soon things get very sweet – quite literally!

While exploring the local culture, the two come across a cart that sells arroz con leche (rice pudding), Peter’s “absolute favorite dessert” that his grandmother made for him. And it’s also a hit with Natasha – just like Peter. “I’m just very excited to get it all to myself,” she admits. “Quality time is what I’ve been waiting for.”

And quality time they get. “I just think it’s something we both needed. It’s something we both wanted before we went to Hometowns,” she continues with images of the two Lady and the Vagabond eating. “Today our connection will certainly deepen,” she adds. It looks like it!

We then see the two pokes having fun in each other and joking in a souvenir shop, and although everything seems to go smoothly, it is clear that Natasha feels the pressure with five other women. She reasons: “Being with Peter feels very, very good. But at the same time it is scary because he is my only person, but I am not his only person.”

View the exclusive sneak peek above and tune into Monday to find out what happens!

The bachelor, Monday, 8 / 7c, ABC

