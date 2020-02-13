The Supreme Court will announce its verdict on Thursday to take steps to solve the problem of criminalizing politics. The court is expected to rule in its ruling on whether to give instructions to political parties to refuse tickets to criminals.

The verdict is announced in a petition for contempt by a bank of judges, Rohinton Nariman and S. Ravindra Bhat, which noted, among other things, that the government and the Election Commission have failed to take steps to decriminalize policy, despite repeated orders from the Supreme Court ,

During the hearing on January 24, the election commission admitted that the 2018 Apex court’s instructions to make the criminal harbingers of candidates who took part in the election available to the general public were not the desired outcome of the decriminalization of politics services.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment of September 25, 2018, proposed to pass a strict law to decriminalize politics.

The court had also given instructions to the candidates to disclose details of pending criminal cases against him / her in the form provided by the EC. She had also ordered political parties to provide information on their candidates’ criminal history through their websites, print and electronic media.

Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, one of the petitioners, alleged that, according to the Apex Court ruling, the EC had given instructions to the parties and candidates to publish the crime. However, the electoral commission has not made the necessary changes to the rules in this area – order of the election symbols and code of conduct – and therefore the EC instructions have had no legal sanction.

In addition, the EC did not publish a list of leading newspapers and news channels in which the candidate’s criminal harbingers had to be published. Upadhyay claimed that the political parties exploited the same thing and published criminal harbingers in unpopular newspapers and news channels and at odd times when people were not watching TV.

The plea also alleged that the consequences of allowing criminals to hold elections and become legislators are extremely serious.

“During the electoral process itself, not only do they use huge amounts of illegal money to affect the outcome, they also intimidate voters and competing candidates. Afterwards, in our weak constitutional context, once they have access to our governmental system, they disrupt and influence the functioning of the government in favor of themselves, ”the petition says.

Upadhyay prayed that one of the conditions for recognition of a political party should be that the party does not put up candidates with criminal harbingers of running elections.