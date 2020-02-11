Advertisement

From 10 February, the coronavirus has killed at least 910 people worldwide and, according to CNN, has infected more than 40,000 people, making it worse than the 2003 SARS outbreak in terms of fatalities. Reading those numbers can be scary and it is easy to understand why people around the world are so concerned about their health. That said, there are plenty of things you don’t have to worry about when it comes to the virus – and a fear of your pet getting this corona virus is one of them.

The claim that pets can spread this specific type of coronavirus in the United States or in China is a myth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “there are no indications that companion animals / pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new corona virus.” However, the organization suggests that you always wash your hands with soap and water after touching your pet to prevent the passage of common bacteria such as E.coli and Salmonella.

This can be confusing if you have a cat or dog and have been warned in the past that they will get a corona virus. But the distinction is that there is more than one type of coronavirus. “Almost every animal species has its own corona virus, and in some cases more than one,” Dr. Niels Pedersen Ph.D., a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the U.C. Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, says Bustle.

Pedersen continues: “Coronaviruses exist in most species that come in close contact with people, such as dogs and cats. Coronaviruses in cats and dogs, which people are most interested in, do not infect people and vice versa.”

“Humans have their own genetically different types of coronaviruses,” Pedersen adds before clarifying, “Crossbreeding of species does occur, but only after significant mutation and for many years, centuries and millennia.”

So you don’t have to worry that your pet will get the same coronavirus as you could catch. Nevertheless, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that people traveling to China avoid animals for the time being, while researchers work to identify the source. “CDC recommends that people traveling to China avoid animals both alive and dead, but there is no reason to believe that animals or pets in the United States can be a source of infection with this new corona virus,” the site explains . It adds that the virus is now spreading from human to human as opposed to animal to human.

At the end of the day you must ensure that you take all necessary precautions to ensure that you stay healthy. That is the best thing you can do for your pet. After all, you can only take care of your favorite downy friend if you take care of yourself first. You can also stay up to date with the latest news about the corona virus by following the social media accounts of organizations such as the WHO and CDC.

Experts:

Dr. Niels Pedersen, Ph.D., professor of medicine and epidemiology at the U.C. Davis School of Veterinary Medicine

