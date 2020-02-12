Despite the threat of Russian interference in 2020, Republican senators on Tuesday shot the Democrats’ attempts to approve three election security bills, and blocked their unanimous assent movements over what Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer described as “two-party, non-controversial accounts.”

“We need substantive legislation,” Schumer told reporters after the motion for consent failed. “We will see if our Republican friends are willing to stand up and do what it takes to protect the election, something for which Americans have died over the centuries.”

Among other things, the legislation would require political campaigns to disclose foreign aid offers to the FBI and the Federal Elections Commission – an obvious answer to the Trump campaign, that special counselor Robert Mueller welcomed the involvement of Moscow in 2016 and did not report its reach. (Trump said he may not warn the FBI if a foreign official offered dirt this time). Senate Democrats also tried to make more money available for election security and restrictions on voting machines. But Republican senator Marsha Blackburn objected, destroyed the unanimous assent requests and accused Democrats of trying to score political points against the president and his allies. “They are trying to bypass the Rules Committee of this body on behalf of various legislative proposals that will take control of the state elections and take it from the states and where do they want to put it?” They want it to be in the hands of Washington, D.C. bureaucrats, “she said per the Hill.

Blackburn’s objection was only the last copy of the GOP that blocks legislation proposed by the Democrats to strengthen America’s electoral security after the Kremlin interference in 2016, and comes amid new warnings that Russia and other foreign actors are planning to interfere in the November elections. “The cyber operations of Russia have been successful and so far have not been sufficiently sanctioned by the West to force Russia to give them up,” concluded an Estonian intelligence report that was received Wednesday by NBC News. “The main goal is to ensure a more favorable election result for Russia by favoring Russian-friendly candidates or those with the most divisions in the West.”

The NBC reports follow the FBI director Christopher Wray last week’s warning from Russia engaged in “information warfare” and following intelligence assessments by the United States, which led House Democrats to adopt various electoral security measures – only to see them die in the Senate held by Republicans , which of course also acquitted the president on a charge that he was trying to force Ukraine to get involved in 2020. “We know we can’t trust this president to stand up for the integrity of our elections,” Schumer said Tuesday. “So Congress must.”

