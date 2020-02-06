Advertisement

The data protection officer has submitted an application to the Federal Court to state that Facebook violated the data protection law of the private sector in Canada.

This is due to an investigation by the client’s office that followed a complaint that Facebook had allowed an organization to use an app to access users’ personal information and then share that information with other organizations, including Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook disputed the results of the investigation and declined to implement recommendations to remedy the identified shortcomings.

In the application submitted by the client’s office, the Federal Supreme Court is asked to declare Facebook’s violation of the law on the protection of personal information and electronic documents (PIPEDA).

The officer requests Facebook to issue an order detailing how Facebook will change its practices to meet PIPEDA. The application also requests another command to prohibit Facebook from collecting, using, and disclosing users’ personal information in a manner that is incompatible with PIPEDA.

Finally, the application calls on the social media giant to publicly publicize what measures have been taken to correct practices that do not match PIPEDA.

The Commissioner’s office notes that the Federal Supreme Court has powers to issue orders that require organizations to change their practices to comply with the law.

Facebook has defended its position and done enough to improve the protection of users on its platform.

“The Commission decides to take legal action despite the fact that we have made many attempts to work with them and offer measures beyond what other companies do, and there is no evidence that Canadian user data has been shared with Cambridge Analytica. The social media giant said in an email statement.

“We look forward to defending the many proactive and solid improvements we’ve made to our platform to better protect people’s personal information.”

This trial is likely to be lengthy as the commissioner cannot only present his report to the court. He must provide the court with evidence that Facebook has broken the law.

Update 06/02/20 1:25 ET: The article was updated with a statement from Facebook.

