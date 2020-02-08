Advertisement

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA –

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that Canada and Ethiopia are preparing for negotiations on an agreement for the protection of foreign investments.

Trudeau is in Addis Ababa to meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle-Work Zewde.

He spent more than two hours with Abiy, including more than one hour in a private tour of a new public park and zoo on the premises of the Prime Minister’s residence.

Advertisement

He also had a working lunch with Zewde at Jubilee Palace.

Both meetings are part of Canada’s agenda to gain the support of many African countries, as they compete for a seat on the powerful United Nations Security Council in June.

Trudeau says that this journey is more than just the UN and told both Abiy and Zewde that he sees enormous potential for Canada and Ethiopia to help each other grow.

He says that the two countries are therefore about to work on an investment agreement.

“This visit is an opportunity for us to take our collaboration and friendship to the next level,” Trudeau said Saturday.

“We have an incredible opportunity for us.”

FIPAs, as they are often called in official circles, encourage investment between two countries. Canada already has at least two dozen FIPAs in place.

Ethiopia is not currently a major economic partner for Canada, with only $ 170 million in mutual trade in 2018, more than three-quarters of Canadian exports.

However, Ethiopia is the fastest growing economy in Africa and one of the five fastest in the world.

Trudeau also unveiled a $ 10 million contribution to the African Union Commission for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment. He delivered a speech at a breakfast organized by the African Union and the funds were well received by the predominantly female audience. Trudeau is the first Canadian prime minister to attend an African Union event.

Breakfast was a side event of the 33rd session of the African Union in Addis Ababa on Saturday, but many African scientists in Canada say that Canada’s efforts to promote its relations in Africa come very late.

That feeling was reflected by the head of one of Canada’s biggest challengers for two seats in the group of countries Canada is in. Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said that Norway and Canada are pursuing African support in a similar way, but that Norway has been a more stable partner over the years.

“Of course I think one of the differences is that we’ve been following the same path for a long time, so they know us,” Solberg said.

The Canadian economy is bigger, but Norway is spending relatively more on foreign aid and international efforts, she added.

Cabinet ministers accompanying Trudeau maintain that the relationship with Africa is not at the last minute, nor because Canada needs many of Africa’s 54 votes at the UN to win the seat. There are two places to grab and Canada competes for them against Norway and Ireland.

“It’s not like we were absent and now we show up,” said Family Minister Ahmed Hussen. “Nothing is further from the truth.”

Solberg also met Abiy and Zewde on Saturday. She was also in Ethiopia a year ago when she was talking to Abiy. This is Trudeau’s first visit to Ethiopia.

The Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited Ethiopia and met Abiy in January.

Where Abiy’s voice will go to the UN is unknown, but he was warm for Trudeau. They spent more than two hours together during a private meeting, an extensive bilateral meeting with officials and ministers from both countries, and the tour at Unity Park.

The pulic park and museum used to be private space and is one of Abiy’s pet projects. At the end of the tour, Abiy and Trudeau drank coffee and shared some Ethiopian food and kept talking for more than 20 minutes.

Abiy told Trudeau that Ethiopia is grateful for the diplomatic relationship between the two countries, which began more than 50 years ago. But he added that Canada’s influence actually began much earlier than with missionaries and Canadian aid dollars.

“We are very grateful for it,” he said.

Trudeau told Abiy that he is “much more interested” in building economic partnerships in the future.

Trudeau also met the president of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Ulisses Correia e Silva, the Prime Minister of Cape Verde.

Later on Saturday, he was present at an African Union panel discussion on the “blue economy”, which refers to the use of water bodies for sustainable economic prosperity.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2020.

While campaigning in Addis Ababa for a Canadian seat on the UN Security Council, PMJT announces $ 10 million in funding for women’s equality through the African Union. pic.twitter.com/rtQIjtLExk

– Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) 8 February 2020

.

Advertisement