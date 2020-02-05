Advertisement

Canada ranks 25th worldwide in terms of the overall mobile gaming experience, according to a new OpenSignal report.

Canada made it into the “Good” category with a score of 75.8 on a scale of 100.00. To be classified in this category means that most users find the service acceptable and that the gaming experience on mobile devices is generally controllable.

“Canada is once again the North American country to outperform in mobile experiences as it previously ranked first for Voice App and Video Experience in our reports on these metrics,” the report said.

Canada is well ahead of its North American counterparts, with the United States in 35th and Mexico in 61st.

Interestingly, Singapore came first in mobile gaming with 85.5 points, while Uzbekistan took last with 37.6 points.

OpenSignal researchers have continued to evolve their data by testing Battle Royale games, a popular type of multiplayer game, including Fortnite, Call of Duty, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

Canada is in 22nd place with 77.6 points and is therefore again in the “Good” category. The European countries mainly took the top places, while the Netherlands took first place with 85.9.

“To win in Battle Royale games, players typically need a very good cellular network because there are a large number of players in the game, network traffic is very time-dependent, and the precision required to shoot other players and not to be shot, is the report.

5G and the future of mobile gaming

The report outlines that 5G will result in improved latencies and higher speeds, which will greatly increase the appeal of real-time multiplayer mobile gaming. In addition, 5G could also lead to a switch to cloud gaming.

Successful multiplayer games for smartphones have already established themselves in today’s 4G networks. Multiplayer PC games such as Minecraft and FIFA are also implemented in mobile gaming. The report describes that this will only improve with 5G.

“The delivery of 5G will improve the responsiveness and reliability of cellular networks, making playing multiplayer mobile games even more enjoyable,” the report said.

The researchers ran this report by analyzing how the conditions of the cellular network, including latency, affect the mobile gaming experience in multiplayer.

Data for this report was collected between October 2019 and January 2020.

