Canada is in the middle of an immigration boom, but Ontario is losing ground. Statistics from Canada (Stat Can) show that more non-permanent residents arrived in the third quarter of 2019. In fact, much more. The net increase in non-permanent residents was the highest in a quarter going back to the 1970s – the last year calculated by the statistical agency. Ontario is a notable exception to this trend, as net growth is gradually decreasing.

Canada has just seen the largest increase in non-permanent residents ever

The move to Canada for non-permanent residents has not been recorded for a long time – probably never. The country recorded 82,438 non-permanent residents in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 6.63% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. An increase of 176,662 non-permanent residents has been recorded in Canada in the past 12 months. This is the largest quarter since at least 1980. Canada has never seen a larger net increase in permanent residents as long as Stat Can has tracked the data.

Canada Net Non-Permanent Resident Flow

The net change in non-permanent residents across Canada.

Source: Stat Can, Better Dwelling.

Ontario has seen a smaller increase in the number of non-permanent residents

In Ontario, where a large proportion of this population normally lives, there has been a decline. The province received 36,478 of net inflows in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 7.82% year over year. In the past twelve months, Ontario accounted for 78,091 net increases in non-permanent residents. This is the weakest third quarter since 2016 and the weakest 12-month period since the fourth quarter of 2017. There are still a lot of people, but the trend shows some signs of a decrease.

Non-permanent net outflows from Ontario residents

The net change in non-permanent residents across Ontario.

Source: Stat Can, Better Dwelling.

B.C. See a larger wave of non-permanent residents

British Columbia (B.C.), on the other hand, is experiencing an increase in its non-permanent population. The province generated 16,413 net inflows in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 6.58% over the previous year. In the past 12 months, B.C. This corresponds to 28,257% of the net increase in non-permanent residents. This was both the largest third quarter and the largest twelve-month period since at least 1980.

B.C. Non-permanent net residence flow

The net change in non-permanent residents in B.C.

Source: Stat Can, Better Dwelling.

Canada has seen a large net increase in non-permanent residents – more than in any other period of the record. It is interesting to see this number decrease in Ontario, the country’s largest province. Despite a relatively strong increase, it loses its attractiveness. Provinces like BC, on the other hand, conquer Ontario’s lost soil.

